HOWICK – At its Aug. 15 meeting, Howick council approved changes to the 2024 budget process.
A report presented by Clerk Caitlin Gillis outlined the proposed changes, as well as a timeline for the upcoming budget process.
“The annual budget, in part, sets the pace to deliver on council priorities. The Township of Howick is a thriving, independent community with high-quality services. As the community’s expectations and needs shift over time, it will be important for the township to be agile and collaborate with surrounding municipalities, local businesses, organizations and other levels of government. 2024 offers a unique opportunity for council to set ambitious goals and align appropriate resources and budget to make a positive community impact,” explained Gillis in her report.
“The township faces a number of opportunities and challenges as it heads into the 2024 budget process, which will impact budgets and services across the organization.”
The report explained that Howick council “expressed interest” in starting the budget process in the fall in order to pass the budget early in 2024. They also have interest in gaining more involvement in preliminary budget discussions, so with the upgrades to the township’s website as well as the new social media accounts, it “should help to facilitate more learning opportunities and public consultation in the 2024 budget.”
Attached to Gillis’ report were the proposed 2024 budget process timeline and 2024 draft budget survey.
The proposed timeline begins this September, with a resident budget survey, outreach to boards and committees, a Budget 101 presentation posted online, and department heads to start compiling 2024 operational budget and capital requests.
October will be the corporate strategic plan kick off.
In November, budget survey results will be presented to council, strategic priorities forecasted and added into budget discussions, budget estimates calculated and first draft of budget is prepared. December’s processes include the second draft of budget, including capital forecasting for future years presented to council and the public for review and feedback.
Heading into early 2024, any changes included in the budget from public and council consultation, strategic priorities continue to be added to 2024 budget or forecasts for future budgets and then the budget package will return to council for approval.
Finally, in January or February of 2024, the budget bylaw will be passed.
Council approved the timeline that was created and covered in the report. The report was also sent to council’s local boards and committees to inform them of the earlier start to the budget process and their 2024 budget requests be provided to the treasurer at an earlier date. Finally, council and staff provided feedback to the budget survey and it will be released in September on the township’s website and social media.
For more information on Howick’s budget, visit https://howick.ca/departments/treasury.