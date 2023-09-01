Renfrew -- A 32-year-old Admaston/Bromley Township farmer will have to wait until next month to find out if she was chosen as a finalist in the Canadian Cattle Young Leaders Program.
Emily Bromley is one of 24 semi-finalists vying for a position in the program, which is operated under the umbrella of the Canadian Cattle Association (CCA). There are two other Ontario semi-finalists, Carolyn Darling from Castleton and Kaley Mackie Rodman of Northern Bruce Peninsula. The other semi-finalists are from British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to interact with the beef industry and help guide it into the future,” Ms. Bromley said.
She is a third-generation farmer, following in the footsteps of her father, Stuart Bromley, and grandmother, Joan Bromley, who own Fondoak Farm, a Charolais cow/calf operation. Her mother, Kathryn (Burwell) Barr died of cancer in 2011.
“She loved watching me chase the cows,” she recalled.
Her grandfather, Murray, told her stories and always wanted her to be more involved.
Looking back to earlier this year, she recalled that while attending the Beef Farmers of Ontario annual general meeting, she was encouraged to apply to the young leaders’ program, with the deadline being the end of March.
“In June they let me know I was a semi-finalist,” Ms. Bromley said.
That earned her an all-expense paid trip to Calgary, Alberta.
Michelle McMullen of CCA noted there were 70 applications received from “tremendously impressive young people from across the country who are passionate about the future success of the Canadian beef industry.”
To apply Ms. Bromley wrote an essay on her involvement in the beef industry and why she would be a good candidate for the program.
“I think future producers face many struggles,” she said.
Nathan Phinney, CCA president, extended congratulations to all of this year’s outstanding applicants.
“CCA’s board and staff applaud each of you for your eagerness to learn and grow within the beef industry,” he said. “Young people bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the agriculture industry, and our future is dependent on investing in our young leaders.”
Ms. Bromley was thankful for the opportunity to attend the conference and to take part in the selection process.
“I know there are a lot of great applicants out of those 70 young leaders, so to be in the top 24 is an accomplishment in itself.”
She was looking forward to the event because it will allow her the opportunity to make new connections in the industry.
“I love working with people and animals,” she said. “I have received amazing support from people in the industry.”
Ms. Bromley noted her father and grandmother share the Charolais cow/calf operation, and she lives on the farm with her grandmother.
She said Brian, Heather and Brett Coughlin (owners of Cornerview Farm on Snake River Line) were instrumental in her cattle career, as they “took me under their wing. I travelled with them,” to various Charolais shows.
“Without the support, I would’ve lost interest,” she continued. “I’m following my goals and dreams.”
Ms. Bromley grew up through the 4-H program and was a member of the Canadian Charolais Youth Association.
“I was a member and a leader,” she said. “I enjoy giving back to the youth.”
She was the recipient of the 4-H Jennifer McVey Fellowship Award and in 2019 won the grand champion Charolais Female at the Expo Boeuf in Victoriaville, Quebec.
While growing up, Ms. Bromley said she was lucky.
“Anytime I wasn’t at school, I was always at the farm. I would be trying to pet a calf or tame a barn cat,” she said.
If she is one of the finalists, she will be matched with an industry leader in their specific area of interest in the beef industry for a nine-month mentorship opportunity. She will also be provided with a $2,000 budget to fund their engagement in various industry events and learning opportunities throughout the year, with additional travel and networking opportunity throughout the program year.
“I will have the opportunity to travel all over Canada attending industry leading events and training opportunities,” she said. “The goal of the program is for candidates to build upon their knowledge base and be able to represent and lead the beef industry into the future.”
However, the announcement of who are the finalists won’t be made until September.
She said the sponsorship from the CYL program made it possible for all the semi-finalists to attend the conference. But, through the years, the local support has also been much appreciated, she added.
“I also thank my family, friends and even my co-workers for their support over the year. They have allowed me to follow my dreams in the beef industry, because I know I’ve taken off lots (of time) to go to cow shows and other events. Everyone pulls up their socks and fills in the gaps when I’m gone.
“I am excited for the experience,” she added.
The CYL program acts as an industry succession planning tool to equip the next generation of leaders with the skills and tools they need to continue to drive the growth and profitability of the Canadian beef industry.