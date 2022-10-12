Renfrew -- Residential tax rates, affordable housing, closer financial oversight and better communication between town hall and residents were the main topics discussed during last week’s only all-candidates meeting before Renfrew residents cast their ballots in the October 24 municipal election.
The meeting, held at the town’s recreation centre, was hosted by the University Women’s Club and moderated by Adam Noack, an RCI (Renfrew Collegiate Institute) teacher. The event had four of the five mayoral candidates (Kathryn Windle was unable to attend), all eight councillor candidates, acclaimed reeve Peter Emon and acclaimed English public school board trustee Susan Humphries answer a few questions submitted beforehand by residents.
Both Mrs. Humphries and Reeve Emon gave short speeches and outlined their individual roles and the challenges that lie ahead for their particular organizations. Each candidate was allowed three minutes to deliver their campaign platforms and for the majority of the eight individuals running for council, they all touched on taxation and affordable housing.
Candidates For Council Square Off
All agreed there is a desperate need for affordable housing and vowed to work with all levels of government to find a way to increase the quantity of housing for anyone who wants to call Renfrew home. They also agreed there appears to be a disconnect between the elected and the residents, and this can be partially bridged if there is greater transparency with the budget process.
All but one of the eight candidates (Clint McWhirter) have never been a member of town council, and among them were some younger candidates ranging from the age of 26, some in their 30s with young families all the way to some retired candidates who showcased their experience.
Adam Laviolette, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 election and has sat on a variety of town committees, was critical of the town’s policy towards business facades on the exterior of their shops.
“Creating by-laws that tell a new business that they must present a tasteful façade even before they have generated enough business before they can even do so is stifling at the very least,” he said. “Government needs to get out of people’s way and allow them to grow and prosper in a way that works best for them.”
Brady Enright, the youngest of the group, touted his youthfulness as the reason why voters should consider him for council.
“I know a lot of you are going to look up and see a young man and think I am not capable of doing this job,” he said. “I would like you not to focus on my age, but what I have accomplished in my short lifetime. This year there will be five new councillors, so if you want change, mix it up and vote for a young mind like myself.”
Andrew Dick used a line from his platform on more than one occasion to differentiate himself from the current council and his competitors.
“One of the main reasons I would make a good councillor is that I do not offer excuses—only solutions.”
Guy Longtin, the town’s former fire chief who at the age of 61 was terminated when the council of the day introduced a by-law requiring all fire department personnel to retire at the age of 60 years, certainly stood out among the eight contenders when he brought up the topic of building a swimming pool at Ma-te-way Park.
The issue of building some type of aquatic centre has been a lingering topic that has divided the town for almost 40 years and the current council basically ended any discussion on the matter when it tendered out the current $21 million (and rising) Ma-te-way Activity Centre expansion that includes a second ice pad, indoor walking track and a modern gymnasium, but did not include any aquatic facilities.
John McDonald highlighted his previous experience in the military and public service and said as a public servant he went above and beyond his duties and vowed to bring that philosophy to the role as councillor.
“Our Renfrew Coat of Arms states ‘let it flourish’ and this will require work,” he said. “I believe running for this councillor position is an act of public service, and it is a natural extension of what I have been doing for the last 35 years.”
Seeking Mayor’s Chair
Current Mayor Don Eady announced he would not be seeking a third consecutive term and that move led to five residents seeking the role. That list includes a former mayor, three who have served multiple terms of council and one who is widely recognized as an outsider with a platform that includes re-opening the town beach, introducing a ward system and downsizing the town’s staff.
The majority of mayoral candidates recognized the potential that the twinning of Highway 17 from Arnprior to Renfrew brings and the need to get ready for all the challenges and opportunities that the double -laned highway will bring.
Mike Coulas, who is completing his second term as a councillor and who spent much of that time as chair of the public works committee, said Renfrew is the only large community in the Ottawa Valley that has not had an increase in population growth and that hampers any future chances of growth.
“Renfrew is the only community that has not seen any growth, and that has to change for sure,” he said. “We have acres of land that we the people own and we can sell that land to developers to create affordable housing. I intend to market Renfrew to developers far and wide. I want to promote Renfrew as the place to live and set up business. Highway 17 is coming, and we are not ready for it. Not even close.”
Sandi Heins, who is also completing her term of council, served as mayor for 12 of the 28 years she devoted to municipal politics, touted her experience as the reason why residents should vote for her.
“I am a responsible person who takes a common sense approach to politics and I want the citizens to have more than just living here and paying taxes,” she said. “Council can be visionary, but it must be responsible. We need to grow Renfrew in a well-planned manner, in a responsible manner and I am ready to be your mayor.”
Callum Scott, whose name appears on the ballot for the mayor for the fourth time, made a number of unexpected announcements including the pledge to donate his mayor’s salary to a number of local charities.
“I don’t need the job, I want the job,” Mr. Scott said. “I will reduce the mayor’s salary and donate to a number of local charities and I will split the town into five wards so that the residents have a local voice and represent you. The sunshine list currently has 18 town staff on it and now we have a new CAO. What’s next, a king and a queen? The spending has to stop and that is going to cost us over $1 million alone.”
Tom Sidney posed two questions as part of his opening remarks in order to engage those in attendance and those watching from home.
“What is a mayor…what is Renfrew?” he asked. “A mayor is one voice and has only one vote so a mayor has to not only be a leader, but the mayor has to be team player in order for council and this town to move forward. We have to brand Renfrew as a place to do business and raise a family.”
He also raised a possible solution to the growing issue of a lack of affordable housing.
“We have surplus lands that we can use to create a small community that includes affordable housing units,” he said. “Why not have the two levels of government work with us to create a pilot project? Let’s try different approaches to help our residents live in affordable housing. If we did this, Renfrew would be seen a leader.”
One of the questions for both mayoral and councillor candidates were about taxation and whether or not each of the candidates would agree to limiting how much taxes increase each year. Only one of the six candidates who spoke on the issue argued for a cap or freezing of rates.
The majority cited the high rate of inflation and the town would be irresponsible to either freeze any tax increase or have a pre-set rate with no option to adjust. The result would be a massive increase closer to 10 percent if the rate is frozen in order just to catch up and keep pace.
However, Mr. Scott says it should be capped, adding a possible solution would be to stunt the proposed growth of the town.
“If we can do it, absolutely,” he said. “If we’re going to grow Renfrew, get prepared to open your pocketbook because it’s going to cost a lot of money. I like Renfrew the way it is, as a small town, that’s why people move here.”
When the two-hour debate ended, all candidates met with audience members individually to answer any questions.