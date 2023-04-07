Firefighters with the Wakaw/Hoodoo Volunteer Fire Department have a brand new piece of equipment to use in their firefighting responsibilities. The new built-to-order MXV pumper truck was delivered to the fire hall last week with Fire Chief Ray Baumann happily receiving the keys. Built by Fort Garry Fire Trucks the chassis hit their shop floor February 13th and rolled out the doors March 27th. The new truck has a Freightliner crew cab chassis, a Cummins 330 horsepower diesel engine, and an Allison 3000 automatic transmission. Fire fighting features include a Waterous PTO CSPA 1250 pump, an 800 IG tank, Waterous Aquis Class A foam system, Amdor roll-up compartment doors, and Whelan warning and scene light package.
On hand to welcome the arrival of the new pumper truck were Fire Chief Ray Baumann, Deputy Fire Chief Albert Venne, Captain Brandon Pichette, Firefighter Darryl Giesbrecht, and Firefighter Jeff Kohle.
To give our readers an idea of the wealth of experience the local fire crew has, Ray was hired as Fire Chief in Wakaw in December 2018. He started with the Dalmeny Fire Department in 1979 and was part of the Wolseley and Cudworth Fire Departments before coming to Wakaw. His experience and knowledge are a huge asset to the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire Department especially when coupled with the wealth of experience held by Deputy Chief Venne. Albert is the longest-standing firefighter on the Wakaw/ Hoodoo team. Albert joined Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue in 1994 and over the years has served as Captain, Training Officer, and Deputy Chief. He has also been a medical first responder for the department since 1996. Brandon joined the team in 2016 with experience gained from being a member of the Big River Fire Department and worked his way up through the ranks and quickly earned the promotion to Captain. The next year Darryl joined the team bringing with him the experience from the working in Warman Fire Department where he started out firefighting in 1991 and over the years served as Captain and EMT.
The arrival of the new truck was a great day for the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue team. Chief Baumann shared that the RM of Hoodoo has been planning for this purchase at least since he was hired and was right in line with the timeline he had been told. With the purchase and delivery of this new truck, it puts our local equipment “above the average of what you’d find in an area the size of Wakaw, the RM of Hoodoo, and the surrounding areas” which depend on the services of the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue. He said the entire team of the Wakaw/Hoodoo Fire and Rescue, which by the way includes 17 members, are very happy to have the new truck. The previous tanker, a 2008 International, was sold to the Maidstone Waseca & District Fire Board and in the interim, a tanker from the Cudworth/Hoodoo Fire Hall was temporarily transferred to the fire hall in Wakaw until the new truck arrived. While nobody really wants to have to use it, having a truck with this capability will meet the needs of the area for many years to come.