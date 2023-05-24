On May 18, the Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali visited St. Mary’s School.
“Our time at St. Mary’s School in Taber went very well,” Nick Maclean, bandleader of the Nick Maclean Quartet, said. “The group performed for the student body and then held a workshop on jazz improvisation for the music students of the school. The students were very enthusiastic audience members and we very much enjoyed performing for them.”
Alan Makarchuk, the band teacher at St. Mary’s School in Taber, said the Quartet’s visit was a really exciting opportunity for the students. Brownman Ali said that the Quartet did a 45-minute concert of material from the upcoming record followed by an hour and a half workshop where the Quartet discussed all the intricacies of improvising as jazz improvisers, discussed what’s involved in the art of improvising, and talked about all the various elements involved from melody, harmony, and rhythm. After that, Brownman Ali says, the Quartet had an extensive discussion as to the methodologies involved in modern improvising jazz techniques.
“There’s not a lot of opportunity for music like this and these guys are world-class musicians, and it was a lot of fun to have them, to hear them play, and also work with them,” Makarchuk said. “The kids here are a great bunch of kids and music like this is nothing but inspiring.”
Maclean says that providing educational outreaches to schools are very important to the quartet because everyone has had musicians in their lives who have inspired them and made a big difference in their own education, and they very much want to pay that forward to the next generation of artists who will come after them.
“It’s also good for us; I’m very much of the opinion that the more you know about an art form the more likely it is you’ll be better able to appreciate it, so we’re not just trying to give a leg up for the musicians of tomorrow, but we are also trying to help nurture the jazz fans of tomorrow by giving students insight into the art form of jazz improvisation that they might not otherwise have access to,” Maclean said.
Maclean says that the Quartet teaches improvisation because it is central to the jazz art form - the spontaneous creation of music.
“What many people might not understand is that improvisation is not simply ‘making it up as you go along’, there are many rules and structures that have to be learned and internalized in order to be in control of music you create,” Maclean said. “This is a form of expression I find incredibly exciting because it involves true, courageous exploration into the unknown. You never know where something will go and if you have a reactive and interactive group of musicians around you, like I’m lucky to have, then the possibilities are truly boundless.”
Brownman Ali, an internationally acclaimed jazz trumpet iconoclast who was born in Trinidad, concurs with Maclean’s statement, emphasizing that the Quartet’s only goal is to perform and put the art on display.
“If they are inspired, excellent, but it’s not our goal; it should never be anyone’s goal,” Brownman Ali said. “Self-expression is the most important cornerstone of modern jazz. So that’s our only artistic mandate is to perform in such a way that we’re as genuine to that ethos as possible.”
The Nick Maclean Quartet featuring Brownman Ali, Maclean says, is a modern jazz ensemble that takes significant influences from Herbie Hancock’s 1960s Bluenote, including albums like Maiden Voyage and Empyrean Isles.
“While the band takes inspiration from the past, we are not trying to recreate the past, but rather to try and follow in the footsteps of our heroes in order to present our own modern evolution of the art form, also occasionally cross pollinating with other influences like hip hop and salsa,” Maclean said.
The Nick Maclean Quartet, Maclean says, was founded in 2016 and put out their first record, titled Rites of Ascension, in 2017 courtesy of Browntasauras Records and have their second studio album Convergence due out in August 2023 courtesy of Browntasauras Records. Browntasaurus Records, Maclean says, is a Brooklyn-based jazz label dedicated to the catalyzation of new jazz art and a true non-profit which takes absolutely nothing from the CD sales of its artists.
Derek Brady, the representative for Browntasaurus Records, says that the Nick Maclean Quartet has a number of accolades to its name including being a 2018 Toronto Independent Music Award nominee, and a 2018 CJSF’s Julian Award of Excellence nominee. The Nick Maclean Quartet, Brady said, was also Jazz Weekly’s “Ringer Of The Week” in February 2018, an American Song Competition Finalist in 2018 for Madness of Nero, and in the Global Music Award’s Top 5 Albums of Spring 2017. The Quartet’s 2017 accolades, Brady says, were being a semi-finalist in the 2017 International Song Competition for Madness of Nero and being three-time Global Music Award Winners in the jazz, band, and album categories.
Maclean says that the Nick Maclean Quartet is currently on a two-month national tour across Canada and has performed over 50 gigs and workshops and hit all the major spots including Saskatoon (The Bassment), Edmonton (Yardbird Suite), and Calgary (Frankie’s Jazz Club), Gimli (Ship & Plough Tavern), Golden (Rockwater Grill & Bar), and Dryden (Midtown Stage).
For the tour, Maclean says he and Brownman Ali are joined by the group’s regular drummer Jacob Wutzke and Bennett Young, who is subbing for the group’s regular bassist Ben Duff. Maclean says that while he writes for the group, leads it with his melodic voice and plays jazz piano, Brownman Ali is the group’s featured trumpet player and producer.
“Brownman Ali is an invaluable partner who brings a powerful virtuosity to the bandstand and a deep wisdom and knowledge to every other aspect of running the group,” Maclean said. “Brownman is an internationally acclaimed jazz trumpet iconoclast, a protege of the great Randy Brecker and the last trumpet player to tour with the legendary Guru in Guru’s JAZZMATAZZ.”
Wutzke, Maclean says, is a mainstay in the Montreal and Toronto jazz scenes and a highly in demand drummer who has performed with Juno winners like Alison Au, Pat Labarbera, and Caity Gyorgy. Bennett, Maclean says, is a highly in demand Toronto bassist who’s performed with artists like the Holy Gasp, Chris Antonik, as well as Canadian jazz legends like Mike Murley, Ron Westray, and Reg Shwager.
“The tour has been excellent, we’ve been extremely fortunate to have had many sold-out rooms across the country and many extremely gracious audiences,” Maclean said. “The pace is absolutely grueling, we play shows almost every night of the tour and often have daytime workshops and/or travel before those gigs, but I’m extremely proud of the way my bandmates are playing. Listening to these guys play my tunes night after night with such creativity and fluidity is inspiring and for me, and makes the hardships of the road very much worth it.”
For more information about the Nick Maclean Quartet and their work, visit: https://nicholasmaclean. com/nickmacleanquartet.