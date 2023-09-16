Linda Hutsell-Manning did a book reading on Sept. 5 at the Madawaska Hall in Madawaska for her book Fearless and Determined: Two Years Teaching at a One Room School, detailing her experiences teaching at a one-room school between Cobourg and Port Hope from 1963 to 1965.

Bancroft This Week did a more extensive article on Hutsell-Manning’s book reading prior to the event in its Aug. 25 issue. More information on Fearless and Determined: Two Years Teaching at a One Room School and Hutsell-Manning’s other works can be found on her website at www.lindahutsellmanning.ca.

South Algonquin Township Mayor Ethel Lavalley was at the Sept. 5 reading at Madawaska Hall and said that Hutsell-Manning’s talk was well-received.

“It was a good turnout, very interesting and she’s a very personable lady. I purchased her book,” she says.

Hutsell-Manning told Bancroft This Week that it was a relatively small audience, about 12 people, but that they were most appreciative.

“Decades ago, I did a lot of amateur theatre and it has made both teaching and giving readings easy and enjoyable. The librarian, Charlene [Alexander] was pleased and bought six of my older books for the library,” she says. “She already had two of my memoirs and said they were already out.”

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you