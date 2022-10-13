A city transit user is frustrated with the city’s new transit redesign, which she says has left her late for work due to its unpredictable schedules.
Alison Steele says she rides transit every day for her commute to work and the redesign of the city transit routes saw her neighbourhood of Countryside South lose its fixed route, replaced with on-demand service.
“I'm getting up 45 minutes earlier every day to arrive late to work every day.”
She brought her concerns to city council before the relaunch of the revamped system on Sept. 7, 2021.
Steele says she was reassured by councillors at that time that the new system worked well in other cities and would be more convenient for riders.
“I have not found that to be the case,” she said.
The city launched its new on-demand service and bus routes on Aug. 6.
Steele noted having the two systems, on-demand and fixed routes, is difficult as the on-demand buses never arrive at the same time due to needing to go off course to pick up other riders on the way to a hub spot.
She said waiting for her connecting bus can be as long as 49 minutes.
With winter approaching, Steele is concerned.
“It's been my experience in the last five weeks that all of the concerns that I was worried about have come true,” she told city council last Monday (Oct. 3).
She presented council with daily reports of her transit experience from Aug. 23 to Sept. 30.
“I find the system difficult to manage.”
The notes show her attempts at working with the app to book an on-demand bus as well as phone calls with dispatch on days when the app didn’t work after multiple attempts.
The city is using two different apps - one for fixed routes and another for on-demand – and Steele said both use her phone's data to track busses.
It’s further complicated by the fact the apps don’t use the same name for locations.
“I spoke with a woman who was waiting an hour; that's what she's been told for when an on-demand bus could pick her up,” said Steele. “She doesn't have unlimited data and was scared to leave (for a restroom break) because the on-demand bus (might) come.”
In another instance, the fixed route app wasn’t working so she was unable to see how late the bus was for her stop, making it impossible to book an on-demand bus.
“It took me 93 minutes last week to get from Crystal Park School to Countryside South.”
Steele said the city’s transit guide is challenging to navigate, as there are no streets or landmarks marked on the map.
She concedes there were challenges in the former system, but says they were predictable and consistent.
“Previously, when there were fixed routes going to my neighbourhood if I missed the bus downtown if I missed my connecting bus, I knew that another bus was coming in 30 minutes.”
Steele said many individuals using transit aren’t equipped to speak up and come to public forums.
She said over the last five weeks, she's spoken to many transit users frustrated with the new system.
“I'm hearing that they're late for work, I'm hearing that their employers are upset with them because they don't know what time they're coming in, I'm hearing that they have long waits downtown.”
In the end, city council decided to accept Steele’s presentation as information.
“I really struggled with if there was a different motion,” said coun. Dylan Bressey, noting considerable work is being done to ensure better service.
He said the city recognizes changes are needed in the rider's guide, and those are being worked on.
“(Steele's) concerns don't go unnoticed and I think that council heard them,” said Bressey.
Mayor Jackie Clayton concurs, saying the city has “heard regular communication on the changes of transit; I know administration is working diligently on this.”
“I encourage people to continue communicating their concerns with this service,” said Clayton.
“We will continue to improve it and make it as efficient and as effective as possible.”