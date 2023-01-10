Shuniah, Ont. — The Municipality of Shuniah will have a new ambulance base by about the fall of this year.
Superior North EMS will be setting up shop across from the McKenzie Inn at 1801 Lakeshore Drive in a new building that will cost the municipality over $2 million to construct.
The cramped, antiquated trailer Superior North EMS was using behind the Shuniah fire hall has outlived its use and posed systematic problems.
“(The trailer) is a separate building and it’s separated from the fire hall, which we kind of have a separate agreement with to use a little bit of (the fire hall’s) space,” said Superior North EMS Chief Shane Muir, who just took over the chief’s job from predecessor Wayne Gates on Dec. 19. “The space that (EMS) is currently using barely fits an ambulance and it’s also tucked in front of a fire truck, so they don’t have quick access to it. It’s not exactly the best arrangement.
“There’s also a delay in response time or shoot time we call it. That’s the time they get notified of (a call) and walk out to the ambulance and book onto that call to get the call information. There’s a delay because they’re in a separate building.”
“The other building is secured, so they have to enter through a secured door and walk around. It does take a few minutes to get there.
“If we can get them in the same building under one roof, there would be much quicker access to that ambulance to decrease that shoot time.”
Muir indicated that EMS calls in Shuniah have almost doubled over the past few years and currently sit at 633 in 2022 with possibly more to be added when all the calls are calculated.
The contract to build the new ambulance base is currently out for tender with the closing date to submit offers set for the middle of this month.
Once the contract is awarded, Muir says it won’t take too long to erect the structure.
“We just did (an ambulance base) in (Kakabeka Falls) and it was amazingly fast,” Muir said.
“Since they started breaking ground, we went out there and they had poured a slab. Two weeks later, we came back out and the whole building was erected. It was quite a fast process. Once they get going, it is quite quick. We suspect it will take just a few months in the summer months and they should have a structure up.
“It will take a little bit longer for the internal workings, plumbing, heat and all that stuff, but we fully expect to be in there by this year.”
Muir also said Superior North EMS is looking at amalgamating the separate ambulance bases in Nipigon and Red Rock as well as using the same strategy for the ambulance bases in Schreiber and Terrace Bay in the near future.