According to a review of the building condition of the Kinsmen Building in Gananoque, significant investment is required to restore it to a functional space.
Theo Graham, of Songwood Contracting Ltd., provided the Kinsmen Building Advisory Panel with an overview of the report at a recent meeting at the Lou Jeffries Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
Though a bylaw had been passed by council extending the Kinsmen Building Advisory Panel’s term of office to Nov. 14, this was the panel’s final meeting, and Mayor Ted Lojko noted that the future of the building will be subject to the newly elected council.
Asked how much investment would be required to restore the building to a functional space, Shellee Fournier, the town’s chief administrative officer, said the total capital investment for the timeline of 2021-2023 is $220,760, and the total investment over a 10-year period is between $600,000 and $843,922.
“This did not include any tenant improvements to make the building functional for their specific purpose,” said Fournier.
Graham’s report states there should be a careful cost-benefit analysis of what the building could generate in its lifetime versus the overdue renovations that must happen.
“The term 'good money after bad’ is very fitting for a building in need of this much repair,” the report reads. “It is a beautiful location and asset and should not become a park or parking lot. But its layout and current design limit its income generating possibilities and overall potential to crawl back its lost revenue being in such a depleted state. Our opinion is that in 10 years from now the investment required to restore it, update it, and keep it in operating condition would still leave you with the same building it is today. Just slightly improved.”
Songwood Contracting recommended that the building gets an extensive renovation and a newly functional layout that serves the community.
“Perhaps this includes commercial spaces on the main floor, and affordable housing on the second floor,” the report continues. “Or a shared work space. Perhaps a boxing club or a radio station, but it needs to be more than it is now. This building has more potential with multiple income streams on multiple levels, than attempting to improve an antiquated daycare layout and massive gym space.”
Songwood Contracting’s report adds that the building cannot be torn down due to its proximity to the water and current easements and setbacks.
“It would never be allowed to be rebuilt, but the building could be remodeled on its existing footprint,” the report reads. “Taken down to its foundation and built again new. This is completely allowed. Getting architects involved as soon as the Town is comfortable would give the community a chance to see and visualize its potential for the long run. Different designs and ideas how this building can be more than it is now and more than it could possibly be if we continue to repair and replace broken and long neglected items.”
Fournier reviewed the 2022 operating expenses for the building and noted that with the building being partially vacant, the town continues to operate at a loss with respect to the building expenses.
Fournier said the town has been successful in receiving a grant, from the minister for seniors and accessibility, of $60,000 for accessible upgrades to the Kinsmen Building
At a recent meeting with the three organizations that submitted expressions of interest, including MyFM, Seniors Association and the Thousand Island Youth Boxing Club with respect to joint usage of the building, the organizations agreed that this concept would be manageable.
In their final recommendation to council, the advisory panel recommended that MyFM Broadcasting Corporation, the Senior’s Association and the Boxing Club be considered as co-tenants to the Kinsmen Building, contingent on the following conditions: That, where applicable, the entities hire an architect to design their various spaces and provide a costing to renovate the space to meet their needs and that each entity be financially responsible for their own renovation of the space; that each entity share equally the operating costs of the facility based on their share of the square footage to be identified as “base rent”; and that each entity provide a capital contribution to cover their share of the capital cost amount identified in the Songwood Contracting Assessment.
