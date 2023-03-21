The Medicine Hat Catholic Board of Education held Friday its division-wide Faith Day, which started with mass at St. Patrick’s Church.
“That was really beautiful, to celebrate there on St. Patrick’s Feast Day,” said Heather Irvine, religious education co-ordinator.
Following mass, the division recognized 43 long-service award winners.
Part of the gospel reading was to love your neighbour as yourself and the division put that into action by going out into the community during the afternoon.
“Every school chose a service project in the community and there were a number of places,” said Irvine.
A few of the organizations that benefited from the day were St. Joseph’s Home, Root Cellar, Salvation Army, women’s shelter, Veiner Centre, Holy Family Parish, Medicine Hat Family Services, along with cleaning up the neighbourhoods around Catholic schools. The weather co-operated and was nicer than expected for those working outside.
An added benefit of faith formation days is it provides an opportunity for fellowship and team building as the staff work together on projects.
“It’s an interesting day because there is a lot of really great feedback about it,” Irvine said. “Some of the places we go to are almost moved to tears that we can help them so much. Our time spent helping them gives them more time with their clients, or whatever the case might be. I think that’s a really nice part about it.”
Faith days are held twice a year, once at the beginning of the school year and another during the season of Lent.
“That’s an important part because in Lent we focus on additional prayer, fasting and almsgiving, the three pillars. It’s important for us to serve others all the time, but something we like to focus on during Lent.”