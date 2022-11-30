Finding enough certified bus drivers has always been challenging; according to Brett Cooper, Deputy Superintendent for the Pembina Hills School Division (PHSD), the issue seems to have only worsened after COVID-19. Pembina Hills isn’t the only School Division experiencing difficulties; bus driver shortages are being increasingly reported across Alberta.
Due to the ongoing bus driver shortage, the PHSD has had days where they have been unable to provide bus service to various routes. The number of spare drivers has also decreased, making it difficult to find a replacement if a bus driver becomes sick or has to take a day off for an appointment.
With 68 routes across the PHSD, recruiting enough bus drivers to staff these routes with spare drivers to cover off when needed remains a priority. The PHSD has instituted some innovative changes in the transportation department to attract more applicants.
One of the most significant hurdles in becoming a bus driver is training. The training program for bus drivers is expensive, roughly $5,000. In addition to the expense, prospective drivers have also not been paid while taking the mandatory training, throwing up another barrier for those wishing to enter the field.
About five years ago, the PHSD partnered with another School Division to hire an in-house trainer. This step allowed both School Divisions to offer prospective drivers the mandatory training without the $5,000 price tag standing in their way. This year the PHSD has also started paying prospective bus drivers while they take the 65-hour training program.
The PHSD offers other incentives as well, including reimbursement of the driver’s monthly cell phone bill, a plug-in allowance if a driver has to keep the bus plugged in at their residence, full benefits including eye and dental care, and a pension plan. Cooper explains that they are trying to make the bus driver position as inviting as possible. As an added perk, drivers with small children can bring their kids with them; the bus will be equipped with a baby seat. And because the position follows the school year, bus drivers get the summers off.
The PHSD is always looking for bus drivers in their local neighbourhoods. Applicants require a clean driving record. Heavy equipment or farm equipment driving experience would be an asset.
Cooper says, “We would love to have people come out and drive bus for us.”