Drumheller Legion held a memorial in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, the same day her state funeral was held at London’s Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom. A memorial procession was originally planned to take place from the cenotaph in front of the Badlands Community Facility to the Legion, however, inclement weather moved the procession indoors. About 40 people, including Drumheller Mayor Heather Colberg and Battle River-Crowfoot MP Damien Kurek, attended the memorial. MP Kurek laid a wreath on behalf of Canada and gave a speech reflecting on Her Majesty’s 70 years of service on the throne, as the only monarch many have ever known. Drumheller Legion President Gary Boucher laid a wreath on behalf of the Drumheller Legion and gave a speech acknowledging Her Majesty for her service in World War II as an ambulance driver and mechanic, and her lifelong commitment to the throne and the people of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Mr. Boucher thanked everyone for joining the Legion in remembering Queen Elizabeth II and welcomed the reign of King Charles III with those gathered singing God Save the King.

