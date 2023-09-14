The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued a Boil Water Advisory for waterline system consumers serviced by the Wheatley Water Distribution System , specifically: • 3rd Concession Waterline Association • 3rd & 4th Concession Waterline Association • KOA Waterline Association • Richardson Sideroad Waterline Association • Tecumseh Road Waterline Association • Tilbury Townline Waterline Association • Cedar Inn Waterline Association • Leamington (Wheatley) Distribution System The advisory is due to notification from Chatham-Kent Public Utility Commission of a fire at the treatment plant. The Health Unit is advising that only bottled water, or water brought to a hard boil for one minute should be used for consumption, infant feeding, or food and ice preparation.
For further information on boil water advisories, please visit the Boil Water Advisory webpage. The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice. System users are advised to contact the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission at 519-436-3250 for more details.