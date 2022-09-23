It was a somber moment in time, as the Shelburne Legion Br. 220 held a memorial service in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.
Veterans, dignitaries and community members gathered outside of Shelburne Town Hall on Monday (Sept. 19) to pay respect to the late monarch.
“She was a veteran, which we forget sometimes. As a veteran and as our queen, we felt that we should honour her,” said Liz Whitton, president of Branch 220.
The ceremony began shortly after 11 a.m. with the marching of the colour parade, followed by the playing of “The Last Post”, a moment of silence, and the singing of ‘God Save the King’.
A wreath was placed in front of the cenotaph by legion president Whitton and a veteran in memory of the Queen.
Attendees of the remembrance service were given the opportunity to place a poppy in honour of Her Majesty.
“For many of us, we have known no other monarch, and the Queen has served as a symbol of stability and constancy on the world stage over the course of her more than 70-year reign,” said Wade Mills, Mayor of Shelburne and Warden of Dufferin County. “In a world that is sadly too often devoid of these virtues, Queen Elizabeth II served as a model of dignity, honour and civility, and in honour of our Queen, perhaps the sincerest gesture we can offer on this occasion is to commit ourselves to more fully embracing these virtuous qualities in our lives.”
Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Sept. 8, at the age of 96. She was the longest reigning British Monarch, with over 70 years on the throne.
Her funeral was held on Monday (Sept. 19).