The Regional District of Nanaimo is ramping up efforts to control the spread of invasive plant species in parks.
A new page on the RDN’s Get Involved website, www.getinvolved.rdn.ca/invasivespecies, provides resources on removal of some species that are ravaging native plant ecosystems as well as a tool to report invasive plants found in RDN parks.
The new campaign stems from an existing policy in the RDN for public education around invasive species management as well as the 2022 parks and trails strategy which calls for an invasive species management strategy.
Despite the expansive geography of the regional district, all the electoral areas face problems with the same invasive plants, according to RDN staff. The most prolific invasive plants in the RDN are English ivy, Daphne or spurge laurel, Himalayan blackberry and Scotch broom.
While the RDN’s invasive plant removal work is focused on parkland, such plants are present on non-RDN owned lands as well, including roadways overseen by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and private lands. RDN staff did not say they had plans to coordinate with MOTI or private landowners about plant removal, but noted the regional district is a Coastal BC Invasive Species Committee partner, which works to align invasive species management goals across the coastal region, and RDN staff are “in conversation with, or will be reaching out to, member municipalities to discuss invasive species management.”
The regional district will be posting volunteer plant removal work parties in its parks on the Get Involved page. A number of community groups and land trusts such as Gabriola Land and Trails Trust and Broom Busters also organize invasive plant removal efforts. GaLTT volunteers have worked in RDN and provincial parks and along roadways. The RDN has partnership agreements with non-profit organizations to do work in its parks.
“The RDN will continue to foster new relationships with non-profit organizations to explore mutually beneficial relationships,” staff said in response to how the regional district will work to maximize non-profits’ existing efforts going forward.
Many plants invasive to the region have been and continue to be sold in nurseries and garden centres. Under the Community Charter’s environment and wildlife regulation, municipalities can regulate, prohibit and impose requirement on the control and eradication of alien invasive species. Currently the RDN does not have an invasive species regulatory bylaw or service and staff were not aware if it was within the RDN’s jurisdiction to impose such a bylaw, should the board of directors indicate interest in prohibiting invasive plant sales.