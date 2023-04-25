Tracey Johnston said she and other River Valley Cancer Support Group members were excited when the 100-plus Women Who Care River Valley selected her pitch to receive the April 2023 donation on April 13 at the Western Valley Multiplex in Centreville. But the word “excitement” falls far short of conveying their shock and appreciation of the size of the donation unveiled on April 24 during the cheque presentation in Woodstock.
Both groups understood the more than $21,000 raised at the packed April 13 meeting already set a record for the 100-Plus Women Who Care River Valley. After the meeting, an extra $2,000 donation added extra icing to an already sweet cake.
But then came the real shocker, explained 100-plus Women committee member Kerry Culberson as she prepared to unveil the donation cheque.
Shortly after the meeting in Centreville, Culberson received a phone call to remember. She said the caller, who wants to remain anonymous, floored her with a remarkably generous gift of $25,000 to more than double the donation to $48,000.
Tears ran down the eyes of many of the givers and receivers as Culberson, and fellow 100-plus women members Debbi Graham and Laura Cook, officially presented the cheque to cancer support group members, including Johnston, Heather Hogan, Susan Corey, Vera Girvan, Marilyn Rose and Sheila Graham.
“This will directly help 48 people,” explained River Valley Cancer Support Group treasurer Corey, explaining the group, on average, provides $1,000 to help supplement patients’ costs as they undergo cancer treatment.
Johnston said recipients can use the funds for various additional expenses. Still, much of it goes for gas as cancer patients must make numerous trips to Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, or even Halifax for treatment.
She said the number of applicants requesting support continues to grow.
“The River Valley Cancer Support Group is overwhelmed to be the recipient of this generous donation through 100-plus Women Who Care,” said Johnston.
Debbi Graham described 100-plus Women Who Care River Valley as an organization of local women raising money for local charities, with each member donating at least $100 two times a year to a chosen charity.
She explained the group met at the Western Valley Multiplex in Centreville with a packed house, filled with women from Nackawic to Perth-Andover, announcing the record-breaking donation of $21,000 to the winning charity, the River Valley Cancer Support Group.
History shows that number more than doubled in the days following the meeting.
When she delivered her pitch on behalf of her group at the Centreville meeting, Johnston envisioned at least $10,000 coming if they became the chosen recipient.
Watching the number climb to $23,000 proved shocking, but she is sure no one envisioned $48,000.
Graham explained that the women gather twice a year for a one-hour meeting, each April and November.
Culberson stressed that every dollar raised goes directly to the winning charity, and local supporters donate everything needed to host meetings.
The April 2023 meeting marks the second time the donation went to River Valley Cancer Support Group, which also won in 2016. Culberson said the winning charity could not reapply for three years or six meetings.
Since its inception in 2014, the group has presented donations to Sanctuary House, Harvest House, Canadian Mental Health, Valley Food Bank, DunRoamin’ Stray & Rescue, CIEVA, Hayward House, Western Valley Pro Kids, Ability New Brunswick, Canadian Mental Health Zone 3 and Meduxnekeag River Association for an impressive grand total of $159,000 in donations to date.
Culberson said more and more Western Valley women are joining the group.
Debbi Graham said similar groups of women support local charities in many countries worldwide.
“We come from all walks of life and varying backgrounds. As individuals, it can be challenging to make a meaningful impact in our community, but as a group, we have the ability to contribute in ways we never thought possible,” she said.
Graham said that each woman, who becomes a member of our group, nominates her favourite local charity, which the group maintains on a list.
“Prior to each meeting, three local charities are randomly picked from this list,” she explained. “The three charities are invited to speak for five minutes about their charity and what they would do if awarded the money.”
She said each member brings with them $100. Following the three presentations, each member votes by secret ballot for the charity of their choice. The winning charity leaves with all money raised from each meeting.
Culberson, Graham and Cook are now planning for the 100-plus Women Who Care’s next meeting in November. Culberson encourages more women between Nackawic and Perth-Andover to join, reminding them that every cent raised goes directly to the chosen charity for use in the local area.