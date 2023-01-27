The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has set the stage for a tax rate increase of 4.2 per cent, a figure that could rise when the county government approves its budget.
The township council has approved the municipality's 2023 budget.
The province announced that there is no increase to the education tax rate – it remains the same as 2022.
"We don't know what the county's 2023 tax rate will be yet as they have not passed their budget,” said Kate Tindal, TLTI's director of corporate services.
"But based on the budget originally presented to county council, the proposed tax rate was, I believe, about 9.8 per cent. Using this estimate, the overall tax rate increase would be 5.7 per cent, but we won't know that for sure until the county passes their budget."
There are three components to the township's property tax rate - the township's tax rate, the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville's tax rate, and the education portion of the tax rate.
For TLTI, the increase in the property tax rate is 0.00019096 – that's $19.10 on $100,000 of assessment.
"So, for an average residential property of $250,000, the increase in the property taxes for the Township's portion of the tax rate is approximately $48 per year," said Tindal.
This means that TLTI will have the second-lowest tax rate when compared to all of the lower-tier municipalities in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.
