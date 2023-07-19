Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - The Paul Penna Cobalt Public Library is back on track after a winter and spring when chief executive officer/librarian Kendra LaCarte was away on leave due to serious health matters for a close family member.
LaCarte has returned to her duties and the library is now open four days a week from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday during the summer months. In the fall the library will also be open in the evenings and on Saturdays to accommodate school children.
At this time, along with part-time staff member Melissa Monk, there are four summer students. Monk will be in on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Kayla Staples is in charge of programming and there will be at least one planned activity a week.
LaCarte says she has been training Monk and one of the board members "just to make sure we have more coverage."
She has also been meeting with the board members. She said typically there are no board meetings over the summer but "I've asked that we meet at the end of July just to make sure that they're happy with how the summer's going, and talk to them about steps going forward."
The board, headed by Sabrina Somersall, "seems great, very upbeat, very excited to see me back," said LaCarte. She said staff is being trained on what needs to be done behind the scenes as well as on the library’s day to day needs.
During her absence some significant changes were made at the library and LaCarte has been assessing those changes and putting in place plans to reorganize some things, change some things back to their former presentation, and to move forward with needed improvements.
LaCarte said she will be working to raise funds and apply for grants to replace shelving and purchase more books. She said she feels confident that with the team that she has that they will be able to reorganize the collection.
She also intends to bring the local history collection back to improve access. Currently, a volunteer is working on archiving and placing photographs and newspaper articles in binders for archives.
She said people love Cobalt's history.
"Our local history is wildly popular. People come in to look at the photo albums all the time so I really wanted that done, plus we were digitizing our collection as well, so we would like to have it all accessible on our website. We are going to get the website back where you can see all the events," she added.
"You can still see our collection on there. Our catalogue is on there."
A fundraising activity for the library is planned for this summer. Starting on July 20, and every Thursday through the summer, the Miner's Tavern will be hosting a Trivia Night. Admission is $10 and that fee will go toward assisting the library. There will also be food and drinks available for purchase. There will be a different theme every Thursday, said LaCarte.
On July 26 a Meet and Greet with coffee, tea and snacks will be held at the library so visitors can meet LaCarte and the summer staff.