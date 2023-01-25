At their Jan. 16 meeting, Limerick Township council discussed borrowing $200,000 from their financial institution if needed to cover township expenses until all taxes are collected for the 2023 fiscal year, with the passage of bylaw 2023-01. Council voted to pass this bylaw to borrow these funds if needed for the upcoming year.
A regular occurrence for municipalities, and permitted under the Municipal Act for them to borrow funds to cover any expenses until all the taxes are collected in any given year, Limerick Township will be borrowing $200,000 from their financial institution for this purpose.
Tisdale says the borrowing bylaw has been done annually for many years.
“I cannot think of a time when we needed to use it, but it is there in the case of uncollected taxes that result in an operating deficit,” she says.
As for their Interim Tax Billing bylaw, which permits the township to levy amounts on property assessments that doesn’t exceed 50 per cent of the total amount of taxes levied during the previous year, Tisdale said they’ve not yet passed this. However, she intends to bring it to council at the February meeting before she sends out the interim property tax bills.
Tisdale also discussed with council the outstanding taxes to be collected in the township as of Dec. 31, 2022, which totalled $105,794.58. The amount to be collected as of June 15, 2022 was $1,129,795.23 and from June 15 to Dec. 31, $1,024,000.65 was collected, leaving the aforementioned balance of $105,794.65.