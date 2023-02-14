The Humboldt & District Gallery announced they will be hosting its first Local Writers' Night.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Humboldt residents are encouraged to head to the Gallery to hear a range of genres from multiple local writers. Each writer will get 10 minutes to present an original work. The seven writers include Deanna Robertson, Jeff Burton, Lorraine Holtvogt, Janice Dick, Norman Duerr, Madeline Pratchler and Bob Henderson. They’ll be able to talk about their process, inspirations and the challenges they’ve faced.
“This is a great opportunity to be inspired to write your own poetry, prose, essays, stories or spoken word and learn about different writing styles or techniques,” the gallery said in a media release. “Come see if you would be interested in presenting your own work for our next event. Free coffee, cookies, and tea!”
The event is open to ages 13 and over.