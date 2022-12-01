Grimsby councillors turned on the provincial government’s development and housing bill, expressing concerns about taxpayer burden and the erosion of democracy.
In a special council meeting on Nov. 28, councillors passed a resolution stating Grimsby does not endorse Bill 23 in its current state.
That bill, otherwise known as the More Housing Built Faster Act, is a piece of legislation brought forward by Ford’s government that passed on third reading on Nov. 28.
It makes changes to development charges, Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) appeals and the downloading of responsibilities to municipalities.
Ford’s government is also looking to remove and redesignate the Greenbelt from two parcels of land in Grimsby.
The province’s proposal expects that construction on the land will begin no later than 2025. It also expects that the proponents would fully fund necessary infrastructure upfront.
At the council meeting, staff from the planning department at the town shared a report in which they asked for clarification from the provincial government about how those two points would be managed.
In a report presented by senior planner Terri Donia-Edwards, town staff pointed out that since the two parcels of land are not within settlement areas, changes would need to be made to settlement area boundaries in the region’s official plan, which takes a significant amount of time.
The report also asked for clarification about who would pay for the infrastructure required, especially since development charges are slated to be reduced.
“They’ve given us a mandate to develop these properties (by 2025) but haven’t given us the tools to do that within the timeline and pay for infrastructure upgrades,” said Walter Basic, assistant director of planning.
Coun. Delight Davoli expressed concerns about how this could burden Grimsby taxpayers.
“It should not be our burden alone to bear for the entire region of Niagara,” she said. “I’m particularly concerned … about how the infrastructure will be funded when development charges are taken away from us. It’s passing the tax burden onto residents … Why, just because Grimsby has some land available to do this, should we be the ones to bear the cost of it?”
Coun. Nick DiFlavio raised concerns about whether this development would even address affordable housing concerns.
“I have concerns that the new housing they’re trying to build doesn’t solve the problem,” he said. “The problem is affordability of housing, not availability of housing … More million-dollar subdivisions are not what solves the problem.”
Coun. Lianne Vardy was concerned about the environmental and financial implications of the changes.
“This policy is damaging,” she said. “It will be damaging from an environmental perspective, damaging from a municipal budgetary health perspective … I think we need to send a very strong message to the province that we just don’t accept this.”
Residents are also concerned about the removal of the Greenbelt allocation and Bill 23.
Joanne S., who lives near one of the parcels of land and whose last name Niagara this Week agreed to withhold due to personal reasons, said she had concerns about wildlife and traffic should the Greenbelt land be developed.
She expressed concerns about the ecosystem being disrupted, forcing out the deer and other wildlife that live there. She is concerned that they will run onto the road and get involved in car collisions. Since the area was re-wilded during the pandemic, she had not seen any car collisions with deer, whereas she had seen collisions when the lot was cleared.
“Once it’s gone and trashed,” she said. “You can’t get it back.”
She also said that the plans would not address affordability and could place a burden on taxpayers.
“(It’s) definitely not affordable for homeowners (or) renters,” she said.
Grimsby councillors passed the resolution 8-0. Coun. Don Howe was not present for the vote.