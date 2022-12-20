Cancer can be one of the most devastating diagnoses that anybody can receive, but early recognition of these potential tumour growths will get people into a great position to beat it. Andrea Rose, a breast cancer survivor, took a moment to share her story of battling cancer and encouraged others to look into scheduling their own mammograms.
“In 2019, I was at work and I live fairly close to where they parked the mammogram bus,” said Rose. “I would often drive past it and think, ‘Oh, I should probably make an appointment.’ Then I was at work and they have the posters that were up on the wall and they had a phone number on them so that you could call and make an appointment with the mammogram unit. What happened was I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I really should make that appointment,’ and then I walked past the poster and I just felt really strongly inside that I needed to do that. I stopped and grabbed the phone number, and I thought, ‘Now, go back to your desk but don’t just put down the phone number and do it later. Do it right now.’ So I did. I picked up the phone I called, and as it turned out, I got the last available appointment on the last day that the mammogram bus was going to be in Taber.”
Following her appointment, Rose discussed how this mammogram led to Alberta Health Services arranging other appointments to confirm some discontinuity.
“Within a few days, I had a follow-up appointment in Medicine Hat. I was given the option that I could either go to Lethbridge or I could go to Medicine Hat, and if I went to Medicine Hat, I could get in quicker because they wanted to take some more imaging. I went through a diagnostic mammogram followed by lots of waiting and then a diagnostic ultrasound. That’s when the doctor came in and said that my breast had a series of cancerous lumps that needed to be biopsied to confirm whether or not it was actually cancer.”
With this diagnosis through the use of the mobile clinic, Rose talked about how Alberta’s healthcare was able to immediately begin assisting her with her battle against cancer.
“That was in June and very quickly after that I went through the biopsy,” said Rose. “I received confirmation that I indeed had breast cancer, and then I went into chemotherapy which was in August. I went from August to January in that. Followed by surgery in February, and then radiation. The whole way through I received so much support through the cancer clinic, and I guess my hope — and I’ve been so fortunate because by telling this story I have had several people that I know say to me that they have gone and made their own appointments because of what I have went through. After the surgery, they sent a tissue sample off and discovered that it was in fact cancer free. I did have radiation just as a preventative measure, and right now I continue with treatment through hormone treatments and whatnot, but if I could encourage anybody to get out there and get a mammogram done — particularly if you are around 50 years or older. Then it’s a very easy way to detect breast cancer and hopefully catch it early enough so that you can have successful treatment like I did.”
With Rose successfully going through surgery and chemotherapy, she shared where she is now on her journey of battling cancer.
“At this point, I continue to be cancer free. I will continue with hormone therapy for a while, but if I could encourage any other women out there to get that quick mammogram test done it could save lives. That’s what I’m hoping for by telling my story to other people.”
Rose ended the conversation by talking about what they would say to individuals who were on the fence about scheduling a mammogram.
“I would offer to go with them if I could so that maybe they would have somebody who could give them some moral support if they’re nervous about the test itself,” said Rose. “Often times people might feel uncomfortable because they do not know what to expect and going with a friend might be more encouraging or eliminate some of that hesitancy. I would say go with somebody. I’ll go with you if that’s what it takes to get you in there. Early detection is key.”
If you’re nervous about going to get a mammogram, Rose did provide a contact number (403)-795-9425 if you want someone to accompany you to the appointment. Currently, there are no mobile mammogram clinic stops scheduled for Taber but you can go to https://screeningforlife.ca/mobile-services/ to look at the constantly updating schedule to see when they will be next in Taber or a location nearby you.