STRATHROY - The public has a chance to attend online open houses on two developments that would add hundreds of homes to Strathroy when completed.
The first is Mar. 22 at 6pm for Buchanan Crossings, a subdivision between Albert and Saulsbury Streets on the west end of town that would add 359 new homes, including 12 single-detached, 103 semi-detached, 19 townhouses, two blocks for future condo townhomes, and one block for parkland.
Contact Laura Ryan at lryan@bmross.net to attend.
The next is Mar. 29 at 6pm for Carroll Street East Developments south of Carroll and east of Saxton Road on the east edge of town.
This plan has 72 detached homes, 44 townhouse blocks, a 2.5-acre condo block, a 0.1-acre future development space, and .92 acres for parkland. It would connect to Carroll and a future development to its west.
Contact taylor.b@zpplan.com to attend.