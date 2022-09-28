A Debec man who was the subject of an RCMP search was in Woodstock provincial court Wednesday, Sept. 28, following his arrest the day before.
Walter Patrick (Ricky) Michaud, 42, faces several charges, including assault on a female, assault on a police officer and trafficking.
Wearing handcuffs, Michaud appeared to limp as he entered the court. Police officials would not confirm whether Michaud suffered a dog bite during his apprehension.
Michaud appeared before Judge Jullian Dickson.
"Do you know the charges?" Judge Dickson asked the accused.
"No, I don't," replied Michaud, who sat quietly with his head down, looking up only to answer the judge's questions and listen to the RCMP charges.
Judge Dickson remanded Michaud until a video bail hearing set for Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m.
Michaud faces charges of an assault on a female in Debec on Aug. 27. He is under court order not to have contact with the victim.
Other charges include assaulting a police officer while threatening to use a weapon and resisting arrest on Sept. 6 in Debec.
Michaud also faces charges of possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, dating to March 11 in Teeds Mills, near Debec.
The Western Valley Region RCMP issued a press release Sunday, Sept 18, asking for the public's help to locate Michaud.
The RCMP release stated police have reason to believe Michaud may be armed, asking anyone not to approach him if sighted, but to call the police.
— With files from Judy Cole-Underhill