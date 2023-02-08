ST. MARY’S – Last week’s vandalism to Goshen’s Community Centre notwithstanding, law enforcement in St. Mary’s – while “challenging” – is not lagging, says the RCMP’s district commander for Guysborough County.
“If you are asking me, it’s going better [compared with 2021],” Cpl. Marc Michon told council for the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s during his annual presentation to its committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 1.
At the same time, he added, “Call service has increased. The problem is that Guysborough is the biggest county, surface-wise, in the province. And, within the county, Sherbrooke is the biggest area to cover [for law enforcement], so it’s always a challenge, and we try to deal with it.”
Michon reported that of the 1,587 calls RCMP received from across the county last year, 650 (up from 639 last year) originated from the nearly 2,000-square-kilomneters of small communities that comprise St. Mary’s, covered by four officers who staff the Sherbrooke detachment.
“Out of those 650 calls,” he said, “I saw an increase in mental health [problems] where we have to deal with more and more [with people] who are on medications, or not taking their medications, or mixing their medications with alcohol. Well-being checks is another one where our call volume is starting to increase. Last year, we had 35 of those, some of which of were all the way down to Trafalgar.”
Michon also noted that Sherbrooke RCMP responded to 16 calls for “crimes against persons. That does not include domestic violence, which is a different category.” Meanwhile, the detachment issued 119 speeding tickets and responded to 27 mischief calls, not including break and enter, last year.
“There’s always two vehicles, one on duty and one on call, and if I have to call someone else for backup, I will,” he said.
“Like last Friday, with the burned truck and all the mischief with the mailboxes [in Goshen and Antigonish]. Within 10 minutes, I had three guys on overtime come in to work. That’s as easy as it is.”