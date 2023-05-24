WINGHAM – The Wingham and Area Historical Society held its monthly meeting on May 17 at the Alice Munro Library.
Members and guests were updated on the society’s progress with creating a steering committee. As well, they received a template to join the Ontario Historical Society. The group hopes to have a constitution prepared by the next meeting.
The group needs more people to create a board; approximately 5 – 7 people are required. The plan is to visit other societies to learn more; hopefully, they will hold an Annual General Meeting (AGM) in the fall.
They are raising money to accomplish the necessary things to become a member of the Ontario Historical Society. Fees to join are $465, with yearly dues of $60.
The Huron County Historical Society recently donated $300 to the Wingham Society’s fundraising efforts.
Members of the CKNX Barn Dance Society shared some history and some knowledge about running a society with members, part of the research that the new historical society is doing.
This month’s highlight at the meeting was a display of collectible postcards and photos from the collection of Gini Newell, alongside her husband John, who was showing his private collection of antique milk bottles from local dairies.
Gini spoke about the importance of saving historical items; even if they don’t appear to be worth much, they speak volumes about preserving history.
When asked why she collected all of these old photos and postcards, she replied, “It’s just the information. To me, it’s the information that’s available. So this is what the town Main Street looked like in 1907 and this is how different it is today.”
Currently, she is seeking assistance from local people who may help her identify people, places and things in her collection.
John sparked many memories with the audience members while showing them his collection of milk bottles. Dairies wrote quirky notes on their bottles, including inventive slogans to get people to return the glass containers to the distributor.
Another note on a bottle said, “Taste the difference and tell a friend about our homogenized milk.”
John showed many bottles from long ago dairies in town like Tervits and Foxton’s. He enjoys finding rare bottles at antique shops and yard sales and commented on the old glass bottle’s worth now days, some fetching a whopping $700 per bottle.
The next Wingham and Area Historical Society meeting is on June 14 at 2:30 p.m.