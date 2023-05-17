Thunder Bay, Ont. — The Lakehead Transportation Museum Society is progressing into a new phase with many tourism opportunities on the horizon.
Anthony Foglia, a board member of the museum society, says as part of a restructuring strategy, they have rebranded their name to include Thunder Bay in their title. The new name was soft-launched earlier this month online through social media and their website, along with new email addresses.
“We will be operating as the Transportation Museum of Thunder Bay,” Foglia said. “We wanted our name to have something with Thunder Bay in it so that when people were looking us up, we were part of that search criteria for a place to come and visit.”
He said they looked at the whole picture, which included the way they present themselves, their acquisition of new artifacts, and growing tourism opportunities, especially with the increasing numbers of cruise ships arriving at their shared port.
Although local people can identify with the “Lakehead” transportation museum, most out-of-town visitors would likely search for a “Thunder Bay” transportation museum as a destination to see.
“We are trying to target the tourism opportunities and we are working more closely with the city and its tourism department,” he said, adding they are releasing a new logo that represents the museum more clearly.
“We have a new social media presence that is hoped to target and engage the younger demographics to get involved because the sustainability of the museum continues on as the generations pass,” he said.
Foglia says both the city and its strategic partners have reached out to the museum and want to be involved in some aspect of collaboration and to work together to create partnerships.
“Everyone on the board has skills, abilities and connections and puts those forward to help work as a team,” he said. “It’s a great group of individuals heading up the museum.”
They are planning a dock-side market where businesses will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services directly to the disembarking cruise ship passengers.
The Royal Canadian Navy Reserve will be celebrating its 100th year of service to Canada this year and the museum is planning to help commemorate that with a weekend event. Foglia says details are in the air at this point but the Canadian Coast Guard Samuel Risley and some U.S. ships might be paying the port a visit as part of the festivities.
Plans are also underway for the second annual Haunted Harbour tour of the Alexander Henry. The event proved so popular last year that the museum board is rethinking strategies to encompass more people with more haunted tours.
“We are looking at how we can try to increase the number of spots because there was so much interest for it and we only had limited times and dates that we could work with,” he said. We’re looking at how we can do that and we’ll partner with Our Kids Count again. The event will wrap up our season in October.”
Meanwhile, work continues to acquire the caboose at the Marina Park entrance, the James Whalen tug, now dry-docked at the James Street bridge, and the Via Rail train that is deteriorating at the Kaministiquia River Park. It is undetermined if the Brill buses that are currently stored on the museum site will stay or be removed.
“We’ve been in discussions about moving the caboose on site with their artifacts for people to come and view, and having it here will help with security as well, too,” Foglia said.