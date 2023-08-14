Corbin the cat picked a terrible time to disappear.
His family was preparing to leave their rural Simcoe homestead for a new life in Yarmouth, N.S., when the two-year-old tuxedo cat went missing.
After months of fruitless searching, his heartbroken family headed east.
Two years later, Corbin’s owner, Justice Ryder, was scrolling a lost and found pet page on Facebook when she was shocked to see a post about her long-lost cat — looking a little older, but unmistakably Corbin.
In a stroke of social-media serendipity, Ryder’s comment on the post was seen by a former co-worker, Sandi Fettes, who also happened to know the local woman who had found Corbin not far from where his family used to live, and was caring for him at her home.
After comparing before and after photos and concluding this was indeed the same black-and-white cat that had gone missing in 2021, Fettes resolved to reunite Corbin, now four years old, with his family.
“I was obsessed with trying to figure out how to get him home,” said Fettes, who volunteers at Purrfect Companions of Norfolk, a cat shelter in Delhi.
She took Corbin into her home and started calling around to find someone to drive the friendly feline east — to no avail.
“If I could, I would’ve flown him down myself, but it wasn’t in the cards,” Fettes said.
Finally she came across a charity called Canadian Wings of Rescue, whose 230 volunteer pilots have flown more than 1,200 pets in need of rescue or medical care within Canada over the past 11 years.
“I reached out to them, and they were phenomenal,” Fettes said. “Just a great group.”
Purrfect Companions got Corbin to the East Village Animal Hospital in Hamilton, where the dapper cat had a health check and was neutered, vaccinated and microchipped ahead of his big move.
Medically cleared to fly, Corbin lifted off from Tillsonburg airport on Aug. 4 and landed in Yarmouth two days later, with an excited Ryder waiting to meet him at the airport.
“He’s doing amazing,” Ryder said.
“We brought him home, and it’s like nothing happened. He got out, stretched, gave us all head boops, and lay down. It’s like he never left. He’s been so calm and chill.”
The reunion was especially sweet for Ryder’s eight-year-old son, Hudson, who was closest to Corbin when the family lived in Norfolk. The two have become fast friends again.
“He slept through the night on my son’s bed that first night,” Ryder said.
Corbin has spent his first days in Nova Scotia getting reacquainted with his human family and meeting the two cats and two dogs with whom he now shares a home.
“He’s still very much a snuggle bug,” Ryder said. “Just a cool, calm cat. Never shows fear in anything.”
The family feels “very honoured” and “blessed” to have Corbin back with them thanks to the efforts of so many volunteers, she added.
“Everybody worked so diligently to get him here. It’s heartwarming and breathtaking all at the same time,” Ryder said, making special mention of Fettes, whom she called “Corbin’s guardian angel.”
“She’s the mastermind of all this,” Ryder said.
“She contacted everyone and is 100 per cent the reason he got here as fast as he did and as well as he did.”
Fettes said it still feels “surreal” that Corbin made it to Nova Scotia after “a lot of twists of fate.”
“It’s wonderful. I’m thrilled. It’s just a miracle how the whole thing came together,” she said. “It was a labour of love.”
Corbin’s feel-good rescue story was a boost for shelter volunteers dealing with a staggering influx of cats that need help, said Purrfect Companions volunteer Vicky Lachine.
“We’re drowning in cats,” Lachine said. “We have over 50 people on our wait-list just to surrender cats.”
Between the shelter in Delhi and more than 50 foster homes, Purrfect Companions is currently caring for almost 550 cats, with about 100 more waiting to join them.
“It’s just a never-ending battle,” said Lachine, noting new arrivals easily outpace adoptions every month.
“We just can’t keep up anymore, and it’s really sad,” she said. “We need help and we need it right away.”
Among a sea of sad stories at the shelter, Corbin’s happy ending stands out.
“He’s had his two-year adventure, and he’s never allowed out of the house again,” Ryder said with a laugh.
“He is forever grounded.”