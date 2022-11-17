Two years after first launching online, a Hamilton-based watch company is venturing into brick-and-mortar stores for the first time in Sudbury.
Local menswear company Reg Wilkinson will be the first retailer to carry wristwatches from Locke and King, which debuted its first design in 2020.
Ryan Moran, who started the company after losing his job due to the pandemic, said the move represents an exciting new opportunity for the company to grow.
"A lot of people, I've found, really like to look at and handle the piece before deciding to purchase," he said. "I had an office space in Hamilton where I'd do appointments with people who wanted to see it, and that's always helped. So I began to realize this personal interaction with the watches that people want to have. This is really just dipping my toes in the water."
Locke and King currently sells two models - The James and The Ossington - in a variety of colourways, with plans to introduce more down the road. The gender-neutral watches are designed in-house and have been sold to customers in more than seven countries.
"Watches have a capacity for telling a story and marking really important moments in life," said Moran. "My grandmother gave me (a watch) when I turned 17. She was giving me a gift that marked my transition into adulthood. Whether it was 20 bucks from a drugstore or a high-quality traditional timepiece, they have that capacity to mark momentous occasions."
For Moran, the watches are designed to reflect the "roll up your sleeves" character of Hamilton, a spirit he sees reflected in Sudbury, as well. It's why he sees a shop like Reg Wilkinson, which has been serving customers in the city for nearly 74 years, as a good fit for its first venture with a traditional retailer.
"These independent stores have their own deep and interesting stories," said Moran. "(Reg Wilkinson) has a really fascinating story and I loved that."
Owner Todd Wilkinson said the store is always trying to bring in Canadian-made products.
"We often try to shop local and we'll always take a second look at a Canadian supplier," he said. "We're lucky we've been around a long time, so why not share the love?"
He originally met Moran at the Oakville Booking Show last August and said the watches' clean design and interchangeable wristband options were attractive features to find in a homegrown product.
"They were kind of a diamond in the rough," he said. "I was happy to bump into them because we're always looking to freshen up our jewelry. They've been getting a lot of interest and they're a great gift idea for the upcoming holiday season."
On top of Locke and King watches, Reg Wilkinson is also carrying some of its stationary products, including a selection of notebooks and pens.
For more information about Locke and King products, visit www.lockeandking.ca. A limited supply of products are now available for person in-store at Reg Wilkinson Men's Wear, at 118 Durham St. in downtown Sudbury. To learn more, visit www.regwilkinson.ca.
