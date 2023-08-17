Nine-year old Blaze Dunn, a patient from the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, came to Moosomin on Aug. 10 in celebration of Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day.
During miracle treat day, all net proceeds from every blizzard sold gets donated to the hospital.
Last year, Moosomin Dairy Queen sold 2,797 Blizzards for a donation total of $11,871.26, because of their success, Blaze visited the store’s location on behalf of Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
This year Moosomin DQ doubled their donation, raising a total of $23,714.31 from blizzard sales, during this year’s miracle treat day.
Blaze has received several treatments at Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
“He’s had three surgeries on his feet for clubfeet, he’s had a surgery on his eyes for being cross-eyed,” said Dunn’s mother, Carole-Lyne Dunn.
“Last August, we found out he had a tethered spine so in May they detehered his spine.
“Just after we got those results he was in a bicycle accident. He didn’t stop at the end of the driveway and he hit the side of a truck, and was runover by the trailer. He broke his humerus and his femur.
“Blaze is scheduled to go back for surgery in September to have some of the hardware removed in his leg to fix that.
“He’s nowhere near done with surgeries with Jim Pattinson’s, but we’ve been going there since it’s opened.”
Blaze and his family are from Carlyle. He said he was happy to be back on his feet after receiving various surgeries.
“When I could run and jump again I was really happy, I even hugged the doctor,” said Blaze.
Blake said the advice he would give to people is to, “never give up and always keep trying.”
His mother said the hospital has helped the family substantially.
“It’s just a really great place for families and kids to get special, nice care in our province without having to go out of province,” she said.
“We had the choice to go to St. Louis, Missouri, or Montreal for some of his surgeries, but we can stay in the province. It’s really great.”
She spoke about how active Blaze has been in the community in support of raising money for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital
“He has a personal fundraising page on the Jim Pattison website. He’s also the Saskatchewan Roughrider ambassador this year,” said Dunn.
“On the side he’s raising funds right now for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital radiothon in November.
“In a month he’s raised over $13,000 doing lemonade stands and selling homemade chocolates in bake sales, in yard sales. He also ran the kitchen for the Manor Rodeo, he’s all over the place.”
People can follow Blaze’s journey through Facebook—Blaze a Trail for Kids.