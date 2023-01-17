GUELPH/ERAMOSA — The council for Guelph/Eramosa passed its budget on Monday. The total budget is $22,204,162 and taxes are increasing 4.85 per cent.
Last year's municipal increase was 2.34 per cent.
A tax increase of 4.85 per cent on a home assessed at $500,000 would result in a $64 property tax increase.
The increase does not include the county portion of the tax increase, which has yet to be determined.
The total taxes needed is $8,224,171. That is an increase in taxes of $373,693.
The highest expenditure in the budget is the money allocated to transportation at $8,363,604.
The greatest section of revenue is for transportation, bringing in $4,840,536.