Charlotte County municipalities are fuelling their emergency trucks and taking anything off the streets that could blow away in preparation for Hurricane Lee this weekend.
According to warnings from Environment Canada, Grand Manan and coastal Charlotte County could see the biggest wind impacts from Lee, with possible high waves and elevated water levels across the Fundy Coast. Saint Andrews Mayor Brad Henderson said the town has been preparing all week, ensuring W.C. O'Neill Arena Complex is ready to be used as an emergency centre if needed, as it was in May for the Stein Lake wildfire.
"We're no stranger, this year, to being asked to prepare for emergency situations," Henderson said. "To go through a full preparation two times in one year, it's pretty rare for such a small municipality."
Henderson said the town has fuelled up all emergency vehicles in advance and removed flowers, garbage cans and the one-way barricades from Water Street. He noted they've experienced tropical storms in the past, but the storm's possible impact in the area is unique.
"It's very rare when you see our region actually be labelled as the eye of the storm, so we're taking it very serious. We'd rather be overprepared than underprepared," he said.
Grand Manan CAO Chris Rayner said the expected winds in the area aren't unheard of during winter storms on the island, but what's different is the time of year, with leaves being on the trees and the ground already being saturated.
"We're expecting our issue will be with downed trees and power lines," he said, noting that NB Power had sent two bucket trucks to the island. He said that Coastal Transportation would be suspending ferry service on Saturday and resuming Sunday morning, and that the town's solid waste facility would also be closed on Monday.
He called it a "first test" of the village's emergency measures planning done after amalgamation, and that the community centre on the island will be ready if needed with fuel and generators.
Jason Gaudet, CAO in Eastern Charlotte, said Magaguadavic Place Civic Centre in Saint George will be the reception centre if it is needed during an emergency situation, with a generator rented for the occasion. He said crews are clearing stormwater drains and culverts of debris, making sure the emergency measures operations centre is stocked up with water and a generator.
Gaudet said that the part of the community with homes closest to the water is Back Bay. He said that the town's biggest concern is power outages and how long they could last, saying that affects water service, wastewater and fire halls.
"By the time we get geared up (for emergency services) it does take time," he said, urging residents to prepare a 72-hour kit.
Henderson said that public work staff in charge of Market Wharf are executing their storm preparations plan, and have told boat owners to get their crafts out of the water.
"We don't have any boats down there, we don't expect anyone to be at the wharf," he said. "Mother Nature, obviously you're at the mercy of it and you hope that it doesn't hit hard, but the reality of it is, as long as nobody's down there, it just has to weather the storm and you assess the damages later."
Henderson said that storm surge issues can also include rocks on the beach lifted by the waves, noting that a trestle at Katy's Cove beach was destroyed during a storm four years ago.
Henderson said that new residents who haven't set up the Voyent alert system should get access to that and prepare to receive updates, which they can do at https://www.townofsaintandrews.ca/notifications/.