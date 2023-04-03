HAVELOCK — In a bid to break down barriers faced by rural Peterborough County residents, a new initiative led by Peterborough County, several townships and a host of partner agencies was launched during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Havelock on Monday.
Dubbed the Peterborough County Hubs Program, the new project will see nine organizations, including Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre and Fourcast, operate from newly acquired spaces in nine communities throughout the county — part of an effort to bring critical services to residents’ home communities.
There are a dozen agencies participating in Peterborough County Hubs.
In doing so, the hope is that these services will become more accessible to community members who, typically, would have to commute into Peterborough to be assisted — a costly barrier that prevents people from getting the help they need.
“The Peterborough County Hubs are an essential step towards the equitable delivery of social services to our rural residents,” said Peterborough County Warden Bonnie Clark, who attended the launch at Havelock’s Community Care office.
“Two challenges that Peterborough County residents face when trying to access services include a lack of transportation options and limited rural internet access. Access to community services is often contingent on travel to the city or a stable connection to make a Zoom call.”
According to the network dedicated to bringing the initiative to life — including the county, city and several agencies providing crucial services — the overall goal of the hub program is to strengthen the ability for agencies to deliver services with people and families living in rural and remote areas.
At the hubs, agency staff can meet with clients privately in an office setting, either face to face or via Zoom, reducing the burden of clients’ having to find transportation into the city. The meetings are by appointment only.
With the program — which saw Havelock, Apsley and Lakefield undertake soft launches in December to prepare for the official start — the aim is to bring help to one’s home community.
“The Peterborough County Hubs program mitigates these challenges by bringing service access closer to the user,” Clark said.
Chris Kawalec, the city’s community development program manager, who has been closely involved with the Hub project, told The Examiner accessing various agencies by removing barriers has long been a priority in the region.
He said the need to do some was heightened during the pandemic, when the city’s Community Safety and Well-being Plan was developed alongside several low-tier municipalities within the county.
Collaborators were tasked with finding in-township spaces to support services offered by the agencies in Aspley, Douro, Keene, Havelock, Lakefield, Millbrook, a pair in Norwood and one in Warsaw.
It forced Kawalec and team members to get creative — using employment offices and other non-descript locations. This turned out to be a bonus, as prevailing stigmas cause would-be clients to be hesitant when entering an agency.
“We needed spaces where we can have confidential and private conversations that are easily accessible to people in the communities, and townships are giving the spaces for free, so it’s not a heavy budget,” Kawalec said.
The hub locations are:
Apsley, at the Community Care office, 126 Burleigh St.
Douro, at the Douro Public Library, 435 Douro 4th Line
Keene, at the Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Office, 20 Third St.
Havelock, at the Community Care office, 17 Smith Dr.
Lakefield, at the Agilec office, 14 Queen .
Millbrook, at the Old Millbrook School, 1 Dufferin St.
Norwood, at the Asphodel-Norwood Township office, 2357 County Road 45
Norwood, at the Norwood Public Library, 2363 County Road 45
Warsaw, at the Douro-Dummer Township office, 894 South St.
Kawalec said low-income and poverty-stricken clients were considered when the hub models were crafted.
Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Mayor Jim Martin said the program will go a long way towards tackling housing, transportation and connectivity issues as they relate to service accessibility.
“I believe that by working together on the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan as a group, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen will better serve people in our area in so many ways,” Martin said.
“By offering some of the programs locally in HBM, one aspect it will eliminate is the transportation barriers that many experienced by having to commute to the city.
Details on the services available at each hub and on how to access the services are posted online at peterborough.ca/hubs.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.