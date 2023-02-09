Budget time is fast approaching for West Nipissing, and to accomplish the annual task, the municipality’s chief administrative officer, Jay Barbeau, has scheduled six meetings to discuss municipal finances. The first of those is on Wednesday, February 22nd, and staff and council are encouraged to attend.
The remaining meetings take place on February 23rd, then pick up again on March 1st, 2nd, 8th, and 9th. Each session will take place in the evening. Asked if all those meetings were necessary, Barbeau noted that “it depends on how deep you need to dig” into the numbers, emphasizing the budget “is something we want to pay a lot of attention too.”
Currently, municipal staff have provided budget requests to Barbeau and the director of corporate services, so the work has begun. “We are refining the requests, and compiling the information in a draft document,” Barbeau said, and once complete, this draft will be provided to councillors before that first budget meeting on February 22.
“We should get to an acceptable budget by early March,” Barbeau said. Last year, council adopted the budget in early May, which saw a 1 per cent tax levy—about a $20 increase to the average homeowner.
“I would love to have everybody in attendance,” Barbeau mentioned to councillors. “Every year the budget deliberations seem like an insurmountable task, yet we come to an end result that is satisfactory to council and our residents.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.