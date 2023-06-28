Golden Lake – North Algona Wilberforce Mayor James Brose is cautiously optimistic there will be major changes at the intersection in the hamlet of Golden Lake as design plans are unveiled for various alternatives.
“They certainly are listening,” he said. “My feeling is they made the commitment and started the environmental assessment and hired the consultants.”
A public information session was held in Golden Lake last Wednesday outlying the alternatives identified by the consultants, Dillon Consulting Limited. Short-listed alternatives were presented and the public was invited to offer comments.
The intersection has become increasingly busy in the last few years with the increase in commercial traffic to Pikwakanagan First Nation and the hamlet of Golden Lake. Poor sightlines are also an issue with vehicles not able to see oncoming traffic from various angles.
The consultants looked at a variety of options including roundabouts, left turning lanes and traffic lights. There were 20 initial alternatives in the long list which included stop control, traffic signals, a roundabout, realigning Kokomis Road, realigning Lake Dore Road and Kokomis Road and realigning Highway 60. Various options were eliminated with a final short list of five alternatives presented.
The first alternative on the short list is traffic signals with left turn lanes. The four other alternatives all deal with realigning Kokomis Road. The first calls for signals and driveway. The second a roundabout with driveway. The third for signals, a south cul-de-sac and left turn lanes and the fourth with signals a left turn lane and the final with signals and a south cul-de-sac.
Mayor Brose said reaching this type of consultation stage is a good step since the situation at the intersection has become very busy and even dangerous in recent years.
“There was a long weekend last summer when traffic was backed up a kilometre,” he said.
Mayor Brose said it was good to see a big team from the consulting firm, Dillon Consulting, as well as the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) present to listen to concerns and also get a sense of the community feeling.
The project timeline includes a second information session in October, and the environmental clearance would be done next April (2024). Detailed design is anticipated in 2024, 2025.
“I did question how long it would be from this consultation to completion,” he said. “This is only the first step.”
There has been a level one environmental assessment completed, but there needs to be a level two assessment and then one solution presented to move forward.
“That could take up to two years,” he said.
As well, the mayor said he has been asking the MTO if this is in the five-year plan to be completed within five years.
“I was told it is in the five-year plan but in fairness to the MTO, they can’t commit without the recommendation from the consultants on which design to proceed with,” he said.
There would likely also have to be some property acquisition for the project to proceed, he said.
Mayor Brose noted the intersection is complicated and finding a solution is not a “quick fix” but a rather lengthy process to get it done right.
Many people in the community were hoping there would be a solution in the near future and traffic lights have been postulated as the best option. However, the mayor said this is not that simple.
“Even to put lights in would be half a million to three-quarters of a million (dollars),” he said. “And even with lights there would be sight line issues.”
Mayor Brose added he was glad the representatives from MTO and Dillon Consulting were able to see how busy the intersection can be, although he noted a Wednesday afternoon and evening is not the busiest time of the week and the intersection is much busier in the peak tourist season and on weekends.
This is an issue which needs to be addressed, he stressed. Right now, people are avoiding the intersection through many short cuts and this is creating safety concerns.
“People will cut through the community centre or the fire hall,” he noted. “People are also cutting through the pharmacy lot to avoid the intersection.”
Mayor Brose said while he is pleased to see the progress made so far on dealing with the intersection, he will continue to press to see changes there. He also noted while it is in the five-year plan, there is no funding allocated yet.
“I will have to keep pressing with John (Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP Yakabuski) and the county to get the funding to see this happen,” he said.
Dangerous Intersection
Cottage Cup owners Amanda and Donaven Welk are very cognizant of the need for changes at the intersection, but they are also concerned about finding the best solution for everyone.
“Daily we hear horns being blown and constantly we see near misses,” she said. “There are so many blind spots.”
They both attended the public information session and spent extensive time talking to the consultants and MTO representatives, noting they were very open to listening to their concerns.
“It affects us so much, both personally and in our business,” she noted.
It was fortunate the consultants were at the Cottage Cup on Saturday and were able to see how busy the intersection was, she added.
“They were unaware of how many deliveries we get and how busy that is,” she said.
Between the variety store/gas station getting deliveries and the Cottage Cup, there is a daily delivery truck stopping off, she said.
“They just thought we were a small coffee shop, but we are much more than that,” she said. “Being here opened their eyes.”
Mrs. Welk said there are so many issues and it is a difficult intersection for transports trying to get to Pikwakanagan as well. Many have to go into the other lane to cross and this is dangerous.
“We have seen so many transports try to make the corner and they can’t,” she said. “It is so complicated, so stoplights are not the solution.”
Mr. Welk said there are different options and there is a need for through traffic, at least one way. He liked the idea of a traffic light or traffic circle moved further down the road as a possibility. This would divert some traffic, he felt.
“It is a problem but mostly for four months of the year,” he said.
Unfortunately, the four preferred solutions are all “landlocking” the Cottage Cup and this is a real concern for them as business owners, he said. Losing the traffic coming by would be very negative for the busy business, he said.
“We employ 14 people in the summer and this could cut our business in half,” he said, adding there are many impulse shoppers who stop on their way by.
Acknowledging the consultants have been very open to their concerns, he said they still recognize something needs to be done, but want their concerns heard too.
“There is a big window of time to get it right,” Mr. Welk said. “They were very accommodating, but I reminded them they need to do studies in the summer when they can really see the traffic volume.”
Dan Von der Hoeh, the owner of the Golden Lake Variety has been advocating for some time to see changes at the intersection since it becoming very dangerous in the summer months especially. While he was away and not able to go to the information session, he did express reservations about realigning Kokomis Road to go behind his business.
“I don’t like that option,” he said. “That would hurt the corner businesses. The traffic is going behind it.”
Ideally the intersection could be fixed with a light somehow, although he noted the sight lines are a challenge. Having traffic signals and left turning lanes would be the best option, he said.
“Driving around the back of the business does not make any sense,” he said. “They do have options and I am glad they are consulting with the community on this.”
The intersection is very challenging for big trucks. Both trucks coming from Killaloe or Eganville have hard time making the turn to head to Pikwakanagan, he said.
“The mount the island on the front of my store to make the turn,” he said. “The MTO reinforce that island with rebar.”
Adding to the confusion is vehicular traffic has a hard time at the intersection because it is an X, not a traditional cross.
“No one knows how to turn left in either direction there,” he said. “A lot of people stay back and then it is just chaos.”
During Pow Wow weekend last summer, he heard people complaining it took half an hour to get across the highway from the post office to his store because the traffic was so heavy.
“Another major issue is pedestrian safety,” he said. “People have to keep looking every way to see if they can cross.”
Although he is optimistic to see something is being looked at, he is hopeful the right solution which will work to benefit of all can be found.
“We have to come up with a good solution for everyone,” he said.
In the meantime, he knows it will be a busy hectic summer at the intersection and there will be many near misses.
For Livia Vodenicar, the pharmacist and owner of the Golden Lake Pharmasave, there are many challenges which would affect her business with the proposals.
“It would take some of my parking lot but they can’t tell us how much it would take off properties, so it is hard to comment,” she said. “There is just not enough information.”
The pharmacy, which she opened in 2018, has been busy and for customers it can be challenging to get out of the parking lot at times.
“We hear the horns all the time,” she said. “We see the accidents. We really need something done for the safety, but we don’t want to take away from the efficiency of the location.”
In terms of the pharmacy, if she has to relocate it would not only impact her but neighbouring pharmacies since the government dispensing fees are based on proximity to adjacent pharmacies. She said the option of having the building purchased by the MTO and then her having to relocate the pharmacy has been discussed.
“It is a huge challenge to rebuild this,” she said. “It is not just the building.”
They have a compounding lab at the pharmacy among other things, so this would be all an extra expense to relocate.
Finding the right solution at the intersection is vital, she said and there were many solutions which were looked at and discarded initially. She is hoping for more information about the direct impacts to her business if turning lanes are incorporated.
The public can still comment on the proposed solutions. More information can be found at www.Hwy60LakeDoreRoad.com. The public is invited to submit comments until July 5 on the website.