TEMISKAMING SHORES - Miller Paving Northern held a Discovery Day for youth at its New Liskeard base May 17.
About 100 students attended from area secondary schools in New Liskeard, Englehart and Kirkland Lake.
Miller Paving Northern vice-president J.P. Breton said in an interview at the site that the Discovery Day this year was the first of that size that the company had held.
A similar event was held in 2022 but on a smaller scale, he said.
He noted that staff have been working on preparing the event for the past few months.
"This is a pilot project and we want to refine it. Next year we want to do it in all our Northern operations," he explained, such as North Bay, Timmins, New Liskeard and Dryden.
The main goal of the Discovery Day is to get young people interested in careers with Miller, he explained.
There are many different kinds of careers, and if young people are interested in remaining in the area after finishing school, Miller Paving Limited Northern can provide an opportunity to "stick around Temiskaming Shores and work in a great place," he said. The company wants to promote a range of job opportunities for youth, he added.
"What you see on the road is only a portion of what we do."
There are always job opportunities at the company, he said.