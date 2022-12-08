Organizations are teaming up to give new English speakers a safe space to practice.
On a mild winter afternoon, about a dozen people gathered for the first English Conversation Circle. Hosted by the Timmins and District Multicultural Centre and Timmins Public Library, more sessions are being planned and will be held at the main library branch on Second Avenue.
The first meet-up included newcomers to Timmins from Mexico, India, and Africa who understand different levels of English, but everyone was eager to test out what they knew. “There’s not a lot of chances out there for people to challenge themselves,” said Harlene Kendhal, one of the volunteers.
Because she also speaks Hindi and Punjabi, Kendhal feels that she could be helpful to those who are still struggling.
“There’s a big need for English integration in Timmins,” said Kendhal.
Many of the participants spoke about how difficult it can be to find safe places to practice, where they can make mistakes and learn from them. One participant, who was attending with his wife, spoke about the cultural confusion he had when it came to English-speaking Canadians not correcting any mistakes he was making in what felt like a safe place to learn.
That desire to know when mistakes were made resonated around the table with others who were just starting their English-speaking journey.
That safe space is exactly what organizers Jaspreet Kaur and Kayleigh Rideout want to provide.
Rideout, who is a reference assistant at the Timmins Public Library, hopes participants will get a lot more than just language skills from the meetings.
“It’s a chance to meet people and make friends too,” she said at the beginning of the meeting.
The first meeting focused on winter holiday traditions and sharing of cultural events that participants missed or wanted to share, as well as similarities, like gathering with family and all the good holiday food from all over the world.
Simone Amagnamoua, who moved to Canada from Camroon, said that Christmas celebrations were always about coming together. "Even if you don't have family or kids, someone will invite you to their celebration," said Amagnamoua. "Coming here, it was very hard, especially at Christmas."
Indu Devadas spoke about Onam, a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala, India, that usually falls between mid-August and lasts until mid-September.
"We make a flower carpet," said Devadas, who only recently moved to Timmins. "And we eat a lot of vegetarian foods."
The central thread of all the celebrations that were discussed was spending time with family and those you love.
The group was supportive and welcoming and as everyone got comfortable. the conversation flowed easily, even when the English word wasn't readily available.
Kaur stressed that everyone is welcome, regardless of their ability level.
“We have a children’s area if they need child care during the meeting, no matter what your level is,” said Kuar, who is the welcoming community coordinator for the Timmins Multicultural Centre. “Even if you just want to come and listen, you’re welcome.”
While they haven’t finalized the date for their next meet-up, it will be happening soon. For more information, call Rideout at 705-360-2623 or Kaur at 705-491-1886.