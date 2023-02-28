The Medicine Hat District Chamber of Commerce is inviting Hatters to the 2023 Home and Leisure Show, which kicks off Friday.
“A wide variety of food will be available. We are bringing back the food alley once again this year for some trade show treats,” said Lisa Kowalchuk, executive director of the Chamber. “Then you’ll also be able to pick up some frozen food as well to stock up your freezer.”
Crab cakes and halibut burgers are new this year and regular trade show favourites are back.
Vintage iron cycles and e-bikes are new at the show this year as well. Additionally, the Chamber has partnered with the Mom Market Collective to run the artisan market.
“We have over 140 exhibitors in the show,” stated Kowalchuk. “The last time we had a full trade show was in March 2020. We were able to do our Home and Leisure Show last spring, albeit a little later so this year’s show is returning to its usual time, which is the first weekend in March.”
The show is taking over the entire Cypress Centre and the auditoriums, Pavilion and Fieldhouse will all be packed full of vendors.
If people are looking at planning their summer holidays or events, those exhibitors will be available. Whispering Pines will also be on site and taking registration for summer camps.
Landscaping, fencing, roofing, windows, cabinets, furniture, furnaces and all the home needs people are looking for will be available. If anyone is looking to buy, sell or build, they can connect with local realtors, brokers and builders.
“We know that everybody is looking to save some money and re-evaluate their personal finances, so we’ll have options for people to explore at the show, including insurance and financial advisors,” said Kowalchuk.
You’ll find food and samples, kitchen gadgets, unique family games and beauty products along with hair and skin care, health and wellness. Typical trade show finds such as massagers, showerhead mops, vacuums irons, purifiers, pillows, heaters, treadmills, window washing and storage containers will be back again.
Both the City of Medicine Hat and the Town of Redcliff will be on hand to connect with attendees and answer questions about municipalities in the region. Medicine Hat Police Service will also be on hand for those thinking about exploring policing as a career.
Auto dealers will be there along with other vendors with toys and accessories for cars, trucks and other things to help people gear up for the summer.
For kids in the family, the children’s activity center is back this year, including bouncy castles and face painting.
“We are looking forward to having a bigger show and if people are wanting to plan ahead and look at which exhibitors are in the show and the floor plan, they can go onto our website at medicinehattradeshows.com.”
The 2023 Home and Leisure Show opens on Friday from 12-8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Regular admission is $5, seniors and youth are $3 and children 12 and under are free.