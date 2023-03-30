The Muslim community in Dufferin County is coming together to celebrate Ramadan.
Every night of Ramadan, the Dufferin Muslim Centre, located at 506195 Hwy. 89, just outside of Shelburne, will be welcoming Muslim community members to break their fast. Families will bring a dish to share potluck style and enjoy breaking bread together.
The Dufferin Muslim Centre will be conducting daily Tarawe’eh prayers each evening, led by Hafiz Abdur Rahman and will complete a recitation of the entire Qur’an during the holy month of Ramadan.
“This year is going to be very different – we will be praying in our own centre, and it is so meaningful to bond with all of the families here to build relationships, trust, and community,” said Tabish Taufiq, president of the Dufferin Muslim Centre.
Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic calendar, and Muslims use the month of Ramadan to focus on their connection to God, give to the poor, reflect on their lives, and spend quality time with friends and family. Every day from sunrise to sunset, Muslims worldwide fast, abstaining from eating or drinking to feel the plight of the poor, build self-discipline, and practice their faith.
The Dufferin Muslim Centre encourages everyone in the community to visit and participate in the celebration.
“We love to meet new people,” said Dufferin Muslim Centre vice president Irfani Shah Mubeen. “An organization is only as good as its members. Our goal is for the Dufferin Muslim Centre to be where the community unites.”
Families can also sponsor a dinner at the Dufferin Muslims Centre with a minimum donation of $100. For more information or to sponsor a dinner, contact the head of the Ladies Committee Urooj Dar, at tabish.urooj@gmail.com.
Althaf Nagal, director of operations for the Dufferin Muslim Centre, also operates an Islamic School on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for children to learn about their faith and gain confidence. For more information about the Islamic School, contact Nagal by email at althafahmednagal@gmail.com.
Ramadan began on March 22 and will end on the evening of April 20.