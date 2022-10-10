Voters in Ontario municipalities will elect new local governments on Oct. 24. Across Southwestern Ontario, small cities and towns are home to some fascinating mayoral races. Calvi Leon digs into must-watch races in five communities as election day nears:
Mayor Trevor Birtch is seeking re-election while facing sexual assault charges involving two complainants. A two-term mayor, Birtch was granted unpaid leave after London police charged him in early February with assault, sexual assault and sexual assault with choking following three alleged incidents last year involving the same woman. In April, he was charged with three additional counts of sexual assault for alleged incidents involving a different complainant, according to court documents.
Birtch was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 with 58 per cent of the vote. He has been quiet since the charges were made public and appears to have virtually no online presence.
Five other candidates are vying to replace him this fall, including city councillor Jerry Acchione, who has eight years of council experience under his belt, and retired educator and successful real estate agent David Hilderely, a familiar face in the community who has sat on numerous non-profit boards. With business owner Anthony Scalisi thrown in the mix, there could be an interesting race.
“Really, what the race will be about in Woodstock is the other candidates surmounting the amount of name recognition that the current mayor has. Because his name is not only coming out of his incumbency, it’s also coming out of the fact that he’s in the news,” said Jacquetta Newman, a political scientist at King’s University College.
“One would hope that the fact that the news has been bad news would count against him, but you never know,” she said.
Also running in Woodstock's mayoral race are Peter Coves and Henry Biro.
One of Southwestern Ontario’s longest-serving mayors is back for more. Mike Bradley, who has held the job since 1988, kept Sarnia residents guessing with his decision to run for an 11th term, filing his papers one day before nominations closed.
The veteran politician is running against lone challenger Nathan Colquhoun, a city council colleague and business owner with a well-organized campaign.
Still, he’ll have to compete with Bradley, who, despite courting controversy in 2016, boasts decades of experience and massive name recognition.
“He’s been an incumbent for a long time,” said political scientist Andrew Sancton.
“He appears to be very popular. As far as I know, he hasn’t gotten into any big controversies since 2018. He’s fought hard to open the border. I don’t see any reason why he would be in trouble this time,” he said.
A two-term city councillor and deputy mayor are looking to take over the helm of Goderich council after the town’s mayor died in a boating accident near his family’s resort in northwestern Ontario in August.
Deputy mayor Myles Murdock and Matt Hoy, city councillor and executive director of the Maitland Valley Health Team, will have big shoes to fill after the Aug. 19 death of Mayor John Grace, who sat on council for two decades.
"When John did pass away, (he) was running uncontested, and no one would have run against him because he was absolutely going to win. Then, when he passed, everybody was so shocked," said Jennifer Verdam-Woodward, chair of the Huron Chamber of Commerce.
But within the week, Murdock and Hoy announced their candidacy, she said. “Regardless of the winner, we're going to end up with somebody who's got a lot of experience on council who really cares about the town. I think people are relieved that we've got some good candidates.”
Murdock also has been serving as acting mayor since Grace's death. “I was quite happy to be deputy mayor, but with John’s passing, I knew I had the most experience, and it was time to step up, so I stepped up,” he said.
If elected, Murdock said he’d continue working with the council on addressing homelessness and supportive housing; priorities about which Grace cared deeply. “There are some things he wanted to see done, and I’m certainly prepared to pick up the baton and carry it further.”
A controversial incumbent and former mayor are vying for the top spot in this rural township.
Warwick Mayor Jackie Rombouts came under a firestorm of criticism last winter for her stance on the so-called freedom convoy that paralyzed the nation’s capital for weeks. She also received flak for refusing to disavow a smaller, similar anti-mandate protest that shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 402 that run through the rural community for several days.
Rombouts' challenger is another familiar face in municipal politics, former mayor Todd Case, who held the position for five terms before stepping aside in 2018.
“That will be an interesting race because, if you’ve got two mayors, both have that name recognition. It will possibly come down to how people in the area actually feel about the whole trucker convoy,” Newman said.
But the area is relatively conservative, she said. “There’s a reasonable sense that there are people there that support that and will support (Rombouts) because of it.”
Stratford’s five-term mayor Dan Mathieson is stepping down after 27 years on council.
“When a long-serving mayor like Mathieson retires, that does open up a real opportunity for somebody who wants to pick the job, and it’s likely to lead to kind of a wide-open, probably relatively close race,” Sancton said.
Mathieson’s departure paves the way for what’s shaping up to be an interesting race between Martin Ritsma, Kathy Vassilakos and Robert Ritz.
A former high school principal, Ritsma, is a high-profile politician with a big presence. He was first elected to council 12 years ago and served as the city’s deputy mayor for the last two terms.
But Ritsma isn’t the only candidate with council experience and name recognition. Vassilakos, a two-term city councillor with experience serving on the Huron Perth public health board and the United Way Perth Huron’s social research and planning council, is also vying for the top seat.
The two councillors face Ritz, a lifelong resident and architect who’s participated in dozens of council and committee meetings representing clients and supporting residents about concerns over proposed developments.
The three recently squared off on issues that included public transit, housing and job vacancies during Stratford’s first mayoral debate.