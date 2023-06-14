It’s been a familiar sight at Little Lake Park for decades: people repositioning their fold-up lawn chairs or picnic blankets on the eight-degree slope if they’re near the bandstand, or 13-degree slope if they’re higher up on the hill, to get comfortable watching the entertainment below.
A recent request for tender went out from the town regarding Little Lake Park amphitheatre seating, with the preliminary concept drawings showcasing a paved accessibility pad at the lower asphalt trail before servicing five tiers of seating stones up the grade; steps with a textured face are anticipated for the outer edges.
“The seating is funded entirely by a grant,” Mayor Bill Gordon told MidlandToday, “so no impact to ratepayers.”
He added the project “should improve the seating experience for those attending events at the Rotary stage, or just wanting a place to sit on the hillside without bringing chairs and contending with the angle.”
While no formal announcement has been made on the successful grant application, operations director Dylan Flannery stated that completion of the project was targeted by mid-fall of 2023.
“The idea came about through discussions with the Rotary Club in trying to enhance user experience and potential in that area of the park,” said Flannery.
“And given that the project is grant funded and will improve the useability and potentially attract more events, the town anticipates positive feedback from residents similar to various other park improvements staff and council have pushed for over the past few years," said Flannery.
“The town is also looking to improve the stage quality itself and add a bandshell which has not yet gone through the tender process,” Flannery stated, “so a grand opening will be dependent on this process as they may be done together; but this is to be determined.”
Gordon noted that a grand reveal and acknowledgement of the grant funding sources would be forthcoming, as per requirements of the grant application.