The Halton Police, steadfast in their commitment to road safety, diligently work towards preventing accidents and ensuring public awareness through various initiatives. Recent incidents have highlighted the importance of their efforts in curbing impaired driving and promoting responsible behaviour on the roads.
On July 4, 2023, the Halton Police responded to a single-vehicle collision near Bronte Road and Speers Road in Oakville. Following a thorough investigation, Michael Walker,56, from Mississauga was charged with impaired operation and a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80mgs within two hours.
Only two days later, on July 6, 2023, officers were again dispatched to a collision near Brant Street and Ghent Avenue in Burlington. The investigation led to the apprehension of John Aird, 61, from Burlington, who was charged with impaired operation and a blood alcohol concentration surpassing 80mgs within two hours.
Simultaneously, police officers conducted a routine traffic stop on July 6, 2023, near Highway 7 and Trafalgar Road in Halton Hills. Upon investigation, Amaritpal Virk,26, from Brampton was charged with refusing to comply with demands.
Meanwhile, on the same day, the police held Austin Orban Fournier,28, near Mill Street and Martin Street in Milton and was charged with impaired operation and a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80mgs within two hours.