GUELPH/ERAMOSA — Developer Ken Drexler wanted to name a new street in the new Drexler/Dowler subdivision in Rockwood after his late wife, Jacqueline.
The name, Jacqueline Place, was considered at the Guelph/Eramosa council meeting on Monday afternoon but was rejected as it doesn't fit the township's street naming policy.
The development had special significance for Drexler’s wife.
“She is the reason this project exists. It was her dream to one day build here and live by the river that runs through town,” Drexler wrote in his letter to the township.
“Unfortunately this would never worked out as she was taken too early in life at the age of 46,” Drexler wrote.
Drexler tried having this special commemoration for his late wife. It was turned down by a 3-2 council vote.
“I feel this would be a beautiful dedication and memory for my wife and my children’s mother,” Drexler wrote.
As there are still several names of war dead on the cenotaph which have not been used to name local streets, staff recommended not naming the street Jacqueline Place.
“That Council does not approve the street naming request of Jacqueline Place on the basis that it does not conform with the Township’s Corporate Policy,” stated the staff report to council from Amanda Knight, clerk.
As a sort of consolation, it was recommended that the developer, Drexler get to choose a name for the new street off the cenotaph.
“That as per the Township’s Heritage Committee recommendation, Council allow the developer to choose a remaining name from the cenotaph for the Dowler/Drexler development street name,” stated the report.
Coun. Mark Bouwmeester and Coun. Steven Liebig both voted to allow the developer to choose the name Jacqueline Place.
“This one seems a little bit of unfair to the person that is developing the road,” Bouwmeester said.
Mayor Chris White, Coun. Corey Woods and Coun. Bruce Dickieson voted against the street name Jacqueline Place.
