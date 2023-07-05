SHEET HARBOUR – Residents of Sheet Harbour and area may, once again, face locked doors to critical care at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital (ESMH). The good news is that it’s only temporary, says Nova Scotia Health (NSH).
ESMH’s most recent schedule shows the urgent care wing will be closed 11 out of 15 possible opening days, between July 3 and 20, but stated Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences centre media spokesperson Jennifer Lewandowski in an email to The Journal: “The increased closures are reflective of two of the physicians taking summer vacation.”
The by-appointment-only service — introduced in March to replace the hospital’s emergency department — is scheduled to be open every day from July 22-31, which would match its record of public access over the past three months.
“Since we opened, we’ve had a steady increase in opening hours and lots of interest in covering shifts from the physicians and the nurse practitioner that work on site here,” ESMH manager Amy Donnelly told The Journal in May. “We’re up to four to five days a week, most weeks... I figured it would be more gradual, but [everyone] has become interested pretty quickly... which is great.”
Donnelly noted that, since the new facility actually pays its three doctors more per hour than the previous emergency department, “There is an incentive for [physicians] to work in urgent care.”
At the same time, public demand has not been overwhelming. “There still more capacity,” she said, adding, “But, we do know that [people] come for cottages and camping in the summertime. So, I expect that the uptake is probably going to be a little bit higher.”
According to the hospital’s public notice of July openings, the urgent service provides care for people with unexpected, non-life-threatening health concerns that require same or next-day treatment. Some examples include simple fractures, sprains, earaches, minor cuts and mild abdominal pain. The service is available to people with or without a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
It emphasized that an urgent care centre differs from an emergency department in that it will it will not receive ambulances and it will only see patients by appointment, and that those who require emergency care should continue to call 911. The nearest emergency department is at Twin Oaks Memorial in Musquodoboit Harbour, almost an hour’s drive away.