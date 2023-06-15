A northern First Nation has signed an agreement with a Canadian gold producer that leaders say will be a huge and much-needed economic boost for the small and isolated community.
A signing ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Marcel Colomb First Nation (MCFN) when officials from MCFN and Alamos Gold Inc. put pen to paper on an Impact Benefit Agreement.
Alamos Gold, a Canadian-based gold producer, acquired the Lynn Lake Gold Project in 2016, a gold mine project located within the traditional territory of MCFN, and Alamos Gold said in a media release that the newly signed agreement will now allow MCFN to benefit from the gold mine.
Alamos Gold CEO and President John McCluskey said he believes the agreement will be an “economic driver” for MCFN, a community located in the area of Lynn Lake, more than 800 kilometres north of Winnipeg that is home to approximately 450 community members and one that currently deals with one of the worst rates of poverty of any First Nation in Canada.
“This agreement is the result of positive collaboration and engagement that has taken place between Alamos Gold and Marcel Colomb First Nation since we acquired the project in 2016, and we are looking forward to a continued partnership for years to come,” McCluskey said.
“The Lynn Lake Gold Project remains an important part of Alamos Gold’s growth story with the capacity to increase our overall production to approximately 800,000 ounces per year, and will be a driver of positive economic investment in northern Manitoba.
“We are proud to be partners with Marcel Colomb First Nation.”
Alamos Gold said they recently received key permitting approvals from both the federal and provincial governments to construct and run the mine and estimate that it could produce as much as 170,000 ounces of gold annually. According to officials, it will take at least two years to have the project built and operational on the site.
Officials said the agreement includes a commitment for jobs and job training, as well as revenue sharing and increased environmental protections.
“The agreement outlines opportunities to help the community expand its capacity for economic development and employment, and supports collaboration and partnership for environmental stewardship,” McCluskey said.
Wednesday’s signing ceremony was attended by several officials and dignitaries including MCFN Chief Christopher Colomb, McCluskey and other executive members of Alamos Gold, Minister of Natural Resources Greg Nesbitt, MLA for Flin Flon Tom Lindsey, Town of Lynn Lake council member Vicki Phillips, the Swampy Cree Tribal Council, and several MCFN members.
“We are very proud to be partnering with Alamos Gold by signing this historic agreement that will provide socioeconomic benefits for the long-term future of our Nation” Chief Colomb said.
Alamos Gold currently operates three mines in North America, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, and the Mulatos mine in Mexico.
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.