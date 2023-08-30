Sussex is investing in new testing equipment after a boil water advisory in July, but it might need to tap into more cash if it needs to replace a well that was involved.
The boil water order was in place from July 21 to 29 in Sussex's Ward 2, which includes the former village of Sussex Corner. Town CAO Scott Hatcher said a positive reading for bacteria was followed by issues with turbidity, or the haziness of a liquid, in one of the Ward 2 wells. The town agreed to conditions including the installation of new testing equipment, which costs just under $60,000, Hatcher said.
"Our primary concern is that the issue of turbidity from this point rendered that well questionable for if you could use it, and that itself is about a $250,000 problem," he said. "It's easy to write the letters, but to operate the well is a bit more difficult, and it's going to cost the community a considerable amount of money to comply with the order."
According to Hatcher, the town does regular weekly lab sampling at various places in town for potability, including coliform/e coli bacteria as well as chlorine levels, which are done a couple of times per week. A device began returning a positive test, but Hatcher said that nearby tests of hydrants came back clean.
He said that they believe the positive test was an error caused by device failure, but said the town was not approved to test from a nearby hydrant to confirm the reading before the boil water order came down, as they had done in the past.
Hatcher said crews worked about 10 days to "tackle" that issue with more tests, which offered clean readings, but just before they finished, the provincial department of health noticed turbidity issues in a well that resulted in a temporary shutdown. The well is Groundwater Under Direct Influence (GWUDI), meaning that surface water issues can cause turbidity, meaning the amount of particles in the water, to fluctuate, Hatcher said, adding that it's been a particularly rainy summer.
"For the most part, the turbidity in these wells is well within the parameters ... at all times but one particular well causes a bit of grief if there's heavy rains," he said. He said turbidity was over the guideline but under the maximum acceptable standard, which requires clear readings 95 per cent of the time.
"The town takes this extremely seriously and we want to move the bar to make sure that we're delivering the best product possible, free from any future orders that inconvenience people," Hatcher said, noting that the town had issues spreading the word about the boil water order, both at the beginning and the end of the process.
At its council meeting Aug. 21, the town approved $60,000 for new turbidity and chlorine monitors in Ward 2 and upgrades to Ward 1 to add turbidity readers, Hatcher said.
"It moves the bar forward, we'll do an investment in our systems and train our operators and we'll have a finer, refined product to deliver to our residents," Hatcher said. "[But] rendering the well useless is a drastic step, and the town is going to begin assessment of what our options are."
He said they'll review the situation with consultants Tuesday and then consult with the province. Requests for comment to the ministry of health and the ministry of enviroment and local government were not returned.
"It'd be a shame to walk away from an investment that the former village had made ... and the loss of one of the three wells delivering water to your community," Hatcher said. "It's frustrating from that perspective, but we'll get through it."