Sukhpreet Singh loves to paint and that love has taken him around the world.
The artist from Ladhuana, Punjab, India is currently in Timmins and working with the local Sikh community to create a painting highlighting the history of the city.
Many of Singh’s paintings focus on moments of daily life in India, featuring things like children playing games, or riding a jitney.
“It’s jumping, dancing, it’s enjoyable,” he said about the paintings. “You can see everyday life.”
He connected with the Timmins community through Kanwaljit Bains, after painting a portrait of her great-grandfather, who was one of the first Sikhs to come to Canada for Queen Victoria’s diamond jubilee in 1897.
“I did a small exhibition in Brampton and I drew this army man, and I was explaining it, and suddenly I found his descendant,” he said about the meeting. “And I had to ask ‘Oh this man belongs to you?’”
Bains said that commissioning work for the city is a way to bring the communities together.
“We are in the planning stages,” she said. “We’re going to give pictures and material to paint the history of Timmins.”
The painting will be displayed as part of Bains' planned Sikh heritage museum when the painting is completed next year.
Singh said art has been a source of joy in his life from an early age, and it has taken him around the world.
“When I was in fourth grade, a teacher asked us to draw fish, and I did it in two minutes but the rest of the class was struggling,” he said. “They all came to me to see my fish, and everyone was saying ‘can you do one for me?’ and I drew many fish that day.”
That was the beginning of his understanding of his talent, and he went on to sell his first painting at the age of 15.
“Every artist struggles in the start, and I knew that it was not easy, so why don’t I do a side business,” he said about some of the other mediums he’s worked on, including pottery and fabric painting. “I got some work, and I was self-employed.”
Eventually, his art opened a door and he emigrated to the United States on a work visa.
He’s been touring the world with his art since the mid-90s, travelling throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.
“I’ve covered 31 countries,” he said. “It’s going good,” he said. “I love to travel, and every year I travel to a minimum of one country. Last year I was in Australia, before that I was in America, then Kenya, Austria, England.”
He will be in Timmins, and available to talk about his work at the Sikh temple on Cedar Street South today (July 19). He is visiting Northern College on Thursday, Julu 20.
His work can be bought during the meet and greets, and it is also available online.