A former youth worker who served time for having a sexual relationship with a teen she met at a London youth detention facility is facing several sex charges involving a minor.
Grace Rodrigues, 31, of Woodstock, is charged with luring a person younger than 14, sexual assault of a person younger than 16, sexual interference, administering a noxious substance, invitation to sexual touching to a person younger than 16, making sexually explicit material available to a person younger than 14, and failing to comply with a release order, Woodstock police said Tuesday.
Court records show all but the last charge stem from an alleged incident in Woodstock on May 15 and involve one complainant.
The additional charges were laid after officers searched a Woodstock home on July 19 as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation, police said.
Rodrigues, who was remanded into custody and expected to appear in court Wednesday, previously was charged in April with possession of child pornography and making child pornography.
In March 2020, Rodrigues was sent to jail for 10 months after pleading guilty to sexual interference involving a minor she'd met while working at a London youth detention facility six years ago.
Then 25, Rodrigues met a 15-year-old male inmate when she was working as a caseworker at the facility, the court heard. The youth texted Rodrigues months later, leading her to take him to a Woodstock hotel for one night in April 2017.
The teen didn't disclose the relationship until he was an inmate in a Kitchener detention facility. London police were notified and the teen gave a statement.
Later, police recovered a cellphone belonging to the teen that still had texts between him and Rodrigues that pointed to a sexual relationship.
Rodrigues, who lost her job after the relationship came to light, took responsibility for what happened and acknowledged being “in a vulnerable emotional state" when contacted by the victim, the judge said at her sentencing.
But, he added: “She was the adult and needed to make decisions.”
Woodstock police ask anyone with information about the latest child pornography investigation to contact them at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.