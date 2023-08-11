The plaque commemorating Wesley Bennett Oram was rededicated at Kamaniskeg Lookout Park in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands on July 15. Oram donated the land for the park to the municipality back in 1967 and it has become one of the municipality’s most popular tourist destinations. Members of council and the Oram family came together to commemorate this donation with the reinstallation of this plaque at the park. Oram’s grandson Jason comments on this plaque reinstallation ceremony.
According to a July 25 media release from Hastings Highlands CAO/deputy treasurer David Stewart, the municipality commemorated the reinstallation of the Oram plaque on July 15 at Kamaniskeg Lookout Park. The municipality wanted to show appreciation for Oram’s donation of these lands, which has allowed residents and tourists alike to take in the fantastic views of Kamaniskeg Lake.
The process to replace this commemorative plaque began last year, at the Sept. 7 meeting where council directed staff to bring a report forward no later than their Oct. 5 meeting regarding the feasibility of doing so. Council accepted the report “Commemorative Plaque at Lookout Park” at their October meeting, and approved purchasing a cast aluminum plaque to replace the missing one, with as much information from the old plaque as possible. The cost approved for this plaque was $1,785.90 plus HST.
At their planning meeting on Nov. 2, council again reviewed the report about replacing this commemorative plaque, which would recognize the park’s donation to the municipality by Oram and provide everyone, residents and visitors alike, with views of Kamaniskeg Lake. The wheels were then set in motion to get the plaque installed as quickly as possible.
Mayor Tony Fitzgerald said in the media release that council was honoured to have been provided the opportunity to commemorate Oram once again on July 15 for his donation of these lands to the municipality, now known as Kamaniskeg Lookout Park, and that it was unfortunate the original plaque had gone missing.
“Nonetheless, it’s important that residents and visitors alike be made aware of how these lands came to be and given the opportunity to bask in the breathtaking view provided by these lands. On behalf of council, I would like to thank the family and members of council for sharing in this tribute,” he says.
One of the family members there that day, Wesley Oram’s grandson Jason, said back in November that his family was happy and proud to have this honour being reinstalled and that it has been far too long since the original plaque went missing. He said at the time his grandfather was an avid outdoorsman and had owned a tourist resort on Kamaniskeg Lake and that owning this property inspired him to donate the land to the municipality 56 years ago so that future generations could enjoy the outdoors and the views of Kamaniskeg Lake as he and his family had done for years.
Oram told The Bancroft Times on July 27 that the ceremony for the plaque was good, nice, and simple. It was the way his grandfather would have liked; a gathering of family and friends. He said most of council and the mayor were there, had nice things to say about his family, and brought messages from other levels of government.
“I was able to get most of the Oram clan to attend. All were impressed with the plaque and extremely grateful for its reinstallation. The plaque is a fitting symbol of my grandfather’s legacy for all to enjoy a beautiful view of what this country really is about. I hope many more people enjoy [Kamaniskeg] Lookout Park for future generations,” he says. “Thanks so all involved and thank you for your consideration and opportunity to share our story.”