Renfrew – The town has received confirmation its application for a $3 million grant to build the first highway roundabout has been approved and is scheduled for installation in 2024.
The grant was confirmed at last week’s council meeting.
Mike Asselin, who was recently appointed to the role of Acting/Director of Strategic Asset Management, told council the funding will be used on a busy stretch of O’Brien Road between Mask and Wrangler Roads. This section of roadway is one of the town’s busiest areas as it connects Highway 17 to O’Brien Road (Highway 60). Several large retail outlets, including Canadian Tire and Walmart, are located near the area.
Not only do hundreds of shoppers frequent the area daily, but the link is a busy route for tourists making their way to the Bonnechere and Madawaska valleys, Algonquin Park and the Muskoka region.
The successful application is one of several provincial grants the town has received over the last 15 years to upgrade local roads. The roundabout is being planned as the town prepares for the arrival of Highway 417. It is expected the four-lane highway will reach the O’Brien Road exit within the next 10 years.
“I think we’ve done quite well when the MTO funds each of those Connecting Link projects to the $3-million maximum,” Mr. Asselin said. “We have had significant rehabilitation with the Connecting Link program since 1998.
“We started off with the Lisgar Avenue reconstruction. Then we moved on to Veterans Memorial Boulevard, then did the main street and Stewart Street and now work on O’Brien Road. This is the last section of the Connecting Link remaining to be rebuilt.”
The total project is estimated at $4.9 million, leaving $1.9 million to be funded by the town.
He said design work will be tendered out by the end of the year and shovels will be in the ground in 2024.